Ayesha And Steph Curry Celebrate 11 Years Of Marriage In Style

By Shannon Dawson
 2 days ago

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Ayesha Curry and her NBA superstar hubby Steph Curry celebrated 11 years of wedded bliss over the weekend.

Judging by her Instagram page, it looks like Mrs. Curry and her beaux marked their relationship milestone with a romantic getaway overseas. In one photo, Ayesha and Steph traded a few smooches on a fancy yacht as they sailed in an exotic-looking location. Another image captured the happy couple standing side by side as they chowed down on ice cream.

“11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It’s truly flown by,” the International Smoke CEO wrote in the caption. “Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything. Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than halfway to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you,” she added.

Ayesha traveled aboard in style, too, wearing a pink sheer Alexander Wang mini dress with ruffled embroidery. The cute ensemble featured a big cut-out that exposed her sculpted midriff.

Steph kept the love flowing on his Instagram page, telling fans he has been enjoying life “more and more” with his devoted wife. “Already blessed in so many ways, and who knows what’s next. That’s the best part! through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…I Love You!” he wrote.

Ayesha and Steph’s love story began as teenagers. The sweet couple met while attending the same church in North Carolina. During an interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in February, the pair talked about their first impression upon meeting.

“I was maybe, 14 years old when we first met, and I just remember thinking that he was so cute,” Ayesha said before Stephen shared his first impression of the cookbook author. “I knew she was beautiful. We were both shy, so we didn’t know really how to talk to each other and approach each other.”

Ayesha, who is Canadian-born, told fans that she would often bring candy back from her hometown in Toronto for Steph to try. “She was the candy plug for a long time,” the Golden State Warrior MVP joked during the show.

Ayesha and Steph jumped the boom in July of 2011. The pair share three children together—daughters Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and 4-year-old son Canon.

Congrats to the happy couple!

