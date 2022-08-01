ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Grilled Cheese

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like an old fashioned grilled cheese- they're delicious, they're nostalgic, and they're the epitome of comfort food .

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese. The website states, "Two slices of bread and some cheese might sound simple but, to many, finding the perfect grilled cheese is an endless (very tasty) mission."

According to LoveFOOD , the most delicious grilled cheese in Arizona comes from Perfect Pear Bistro in Tempe. The website explains:

" Perfect Pear Bistro has not one grilled cheese but a whole menu section dedicated to them, which goes some way to showing how seriously they take the toasted sandwich here. There’s a Mushroom Melt; an Italian-inspired sandwich with pesto and tomatoes; and one with bacon and jalapeño. It’s their signature Perfectly Grilled Cheese , though, that gets the most attention, thanks to a blend of four cheeses served with crisp bacon in spiced cinnamon pear bread. There are two locations in Tempe."

