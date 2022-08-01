ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Canceled After Court Ruling Made It Illegal to Keep Guns Out of Event

By Dave Brooks, Billboard
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4UyQ_0h0ZKipe00

The long-running Music Midtown festival at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, scheduled for Sept. 17-18 with headliners My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fallout Boy, has been called off, according to a statement issued by festival organizers. The likely cause, industry sources tell Billboard , are recent changes to Georgia gun laws that prevent the festival from banning guns on the publicly owned festival grounds.

“Hey Midtown fans — due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year,” a statement posted on Music Midtown’s website reads. “We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

While owner Live Nation didn’t provide any additional details for the cancellation, pro-gun rights groups had been emailing and posting comments of the festival’s social media page for several months, hinting at potential legal challenges from gun groups following a 2019 ruling that expanded a 2014 Georgia law that critics had dubbed the “Guns Everywhere” law.

That law — officially known as the “Safe Carry Protection Act” — expanded Georgia’s already permissive gun statutes to grant residents the right to pack heat in churches, schools, bars and other private businesses with the owners’ permission. It also expanded gun carry rights on publicly owned land, like the city-owned Piedmont Park, although there was no legal consensus on whether or not the law applied to private events on city property, like Midtown Music.

That changed in 2019 when the Georgia Supreme Court set new rules on what types of businesses could and couldn’t bar guns on publicly owned land. Five years earlier, a Georgia gun rights group filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta Botanical Garden after one of its members was briefly detained for attempting to openly carry a holstered pistol into the garden, which is located on publicly owned land.

As part of the 2019 ruling, Georgia’s high court set a test for how the Safe Carry Protection Act was to be enforced by private businesses using public land. Businesses and groups that held certain types of long-term leases for state-owned land could legally bar guns, while businesses with shorter-term leases could not. While the ruling favored the Botanical Garden, it created legal issues for festivals like Music Midtown that held short-term leases for city park sites.

The festival, launched in 1996 by Atlanta-based music promoters Alex Cooley, Peter Conlon and Alex Hoffman, had long barred attendees from bringing guns into the event. In general, most major companies will not host a festival in a location that permits gun owners to carry their weapons into an event, with an exception sometimes made for law enforcement. Some artist riders actually have specific language saying that the artist will not perform in cities or states where gun laws grant attendees the right to bring weapons inside of a concert venue.

While the 2019 ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court made it more difficult for private companies to deny licensed and armed citizens access to events on publicly owned land, it did not give the city of Atlanta the authority to enforce this decision or force the festival to allow guns into the event. Instead, the law created a pathway for gun-carrying individuals, who had also purchased tickets to the festival, to successfully sue event organizers if they were denied entry to an event taking place on public property.

Additionally, local authorities are typically involved in security for large-scale events and likely would not have been able to enforce an illegal gun ban, so the festival would have had little to no backup to keep firearms out.

Canceling the 2022 festival gives Live Nation an additional year to weigh its options and potentially move the event to privately held land or to lobby the state legislature to update the law when it is back in session.

Gun rights groups are also refining their own strategies for expanding gun-carry rights into concerts and festivals, and have begun identifying other Georgia events and venues on public land to test the boundaries of Georgia’s gun laws.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com .

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown

ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Festival With Future, 2 Chainz, Freddie Gibbs Canceled Due To Georgia Gun Laws

Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 festival, which was set to feature the likes of Future, 2 Chainz, and Freddie Gibbs, has been canceled due to a Georgia gun law. According to multiple reports on Monday (August 1), festival organizers pulled the plug on the show due to a Georgia state law that allows residents to carry firearms on public land. The event was supposed to take place at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on September 17-18.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Music Midtown festival can't ban weapons at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's largest music celebrations, Music Midtown, was canceled on Monday under fairly vague circumstances. However, a possible reason for the cancelation that some are pointing to is Georgia's gun laws. The festival, which prohibits weapons "of any kind," conflicts with the state's gun laws. Carrying...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge

The 2022 Music Midtown festival scheduled to take place in September at Piedmont Park has been canceled. Rumors had been circulating all weekend on social media that a cancellation announcement was imminent. Local journalist George Chidi posted on his social media Friday that the change in Georgia’s gun law was the reason behind the decision. […] The post Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
George Takei
Person
J.j. Abrams
AOL Corp

Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Black Restaurant Week Atlanta 2022: What To Know

Black Restaurant Week returns to Atlanta this week and into the next. Over the next several days, why not indulge in the very best black-owned food businesses in Atlanta. Black Restaurant Week is dedicated to supporting and promoting Atlanta’s African-American owned restaurants, food businesses and farms. Black Restaurant Week...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#Guns#Music Midtown#Live Nation
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
Eater

Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station

Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta street racing persists despite attempted crackdowns

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta police departments are trying to crack down on dangerous street racers, but some criminals are still finding ways to shut down intersections. One driver was trapped in the chaos Sunday evening in DeKalb County and recorded video of what she saw happening. Nicole Anderson's...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

THE BLOTTER: Bare-chested roof top rescue

A Fulton County Deputy was headed home after work — when he heard a radio call about a woman in distress atop the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta. The woman — in her 30s — was completely naked, irritated, and yelling in Portuguese from the hot rooftop. Drone video shows the woman sitting on the ledge, with her legs dangling over the side of the nine-story courthouse.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy