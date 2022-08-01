ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines helps kick off swim safety camp at Boys and Girls Club of Stamford

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines helped to kick off a national swim safety camp that started in Connecticut at the Boys and Girls Club of Stamford today.

Zac Camp, a part of the Zac Foundation, helps teach water safety and drowning prevention to kids nationwide.

The foundation gets its name from Zachary Cohn, a boy who drowned in a pool at his home when his arm became stuck in a drain 15 years ago.

Zachary's parents Karen and Brian started the Zac Foundation in 2011 by offering camps at the Boys and Girls Clubs in Greenwich and Stamford to teach the importance of swim safety.

The program has since expanded to 20 cities and towns across the U.S.

After a pause because of the pandemic, the program is back.

The camp runs for four days.

Swim instructors and local first responders are all taking part.

Karen Cohn says it takes an entire community for drowning prevention.

