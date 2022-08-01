Long-Term Risk of Hospitalization for Infection in Childhood Cancer Survivors

ascopost.com
Frequent Aspirin Use and Risk of Ovarian Cancer
In an individual-level meta-analysis reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Hurwitz et al found that frequent aspirin use was associated with reduced risk of ovarian cancer, including high-grade serous ovarian cancer and among women with multiple risk factors. Study Details. The analysis included: nine cohort studies from the Ovarian...
Dr. Fauci: If you aren't up-to-date on Covid vaccines and boosters, you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
If you aren't up-to-date on your Covid vaccines or booster shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those doses now, or prepare for a harsh Covid fall and winter. "If they don't get vaccinated or they don't get boosted, they're going to get into trouble," Fauci,...
New Study Shows Options for Older Patients With Liver Cancer
Physicians and researchers from UK HealthCare's Transplant Center and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center conducted a study of patients over age 70 with hepatocellular carcinoma to examine how the outcomes of ablative treatments compare to liver transplants. The findings were published by Shah et al in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
Survey Reveals That Most Americans Are Not Concerned About Getting Lung Cancer
A recent survey shows that only 40% of Americans are concerned that they might get lung cancer, and only about one in five have talked to their doctor about their risk for the disease, despite lung cancer being the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. The 2022 Lung Health Barometer, released by the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative on World Lung Cancer Day (August 1), examines awareness, attitudes, and beliefs about lung cancer.
Talazoparib Plus Avelumab in Recurrent Mismatch Repair–Proficient Endometrial Cancer
In a phase II trial reported in JAMA Oncology, Konstantinopoulos et al found that the combination of talazoparib and avelumab was active in patients with recurrent mismatch repair–proficient endometrial cancer. Study Details. In the U.S. multicenter study, 35 evaluable women with measurable disease, unlimited prior therapies, and any endometrial...
Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab for Advanced Melanoma Progressing on PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor Therapy
In the phase II LEAP-004 trial reported in Journal of Clinical Oncology, Arance et al found that the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab was active in patients with advanced melanoma with confirmed progression on PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors as monotherapy or in combination with other agents. As stated by the investigators, “Evidence...
Is There a Link Between High Insulin Dosage and Cancer?
A study looking at the correlation between daily insulin dose and cancer incidence among patients with type 1 diabetes found that higher insulin dose is positively associated with cancer incidence and that the association is stronger among those with insulin resistance. The results were published by Zhong and Mao as a research letter in JAMA Oncology.
Immunotherapy for Gastrointestinal Malignancies: Is It Ready for Prime Time?
In less than a decade, immunotherapy has reshaped the treatment landscape of cancer, but some histologies tend to be more responsive to this modality than others. During the Society of Surgical Oncology 2022 International Conference on Surgical Care, Yuman Fong, MD, of the City of Hope Medical Center, and Ronald R. DeMatteo, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania, debated the impact of immunotherapy for gastrointestinal (GI) malignancy, which has benefited less from immune checkpoint inhibitors than other solid tumor types, such as melanoma, renal cell, and lung.1.
U.S. FDA declines to approve expanded use of Acadia's antipsychotic drug
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve expanded use of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's (ACAD.O) antipsychotic drug for treating psychosis related to Alzheimer's disease, the company said on Thursday.
