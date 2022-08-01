Long-Term Risk of Hospitalization for Infection in Childhood Cancer Survivors

In less than a decade, immunotherapy has reshaped the treatment landscape of cancer, but some histologies tend to be more responsive to this modality than others. During the Society of Surgical Oncology 2022 International Conference on Surgical Care, Yuman Fong, MD, of the City of Hope Medical Center, and Ronald R. DeMatteo, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania, debated the impact of immunotherapy for gastrointestinal (GI) malignancy, which has benefited less from immune checkpoint inhibitors than other solid tumor types, such as melanoma, renal cell, and lung.1.

DUARTE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO