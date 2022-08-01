ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Police Investigating the 10th Homicide of 2022

By Johnny Thrash
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
929nin.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechronicle.news

LPD investigating incident close to thirty first & Cache Rd.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Police Division is investigating an incident, a lieutenant confirmed to 7News Sunday. Though he wouldn’t say what precisely is underneath investigation, crime scene tape surrounded a pair buildings and a parking space on NW thirty first and Cache Street Saturday afternoon. Officers...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Victim identified in Haystack bar homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a Wichita Falls bar. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded at 12:11 am Monday, August 1, to investigate an assault with a weapon at the Haystack Bar located at 315 N. Scott Street. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
newschannel6now.com

WFFD extinguishes early morning fire on 15th Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at a vacant house in the 1500 block of 15th Street early Wednesday morning. Fire crews were reportedly called to the scene around 4:21 a.m., and they reported fire and smoke showing upon arrival. Firefighters then entered the building and found the fire in a bedroom, according to WFFD officials.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Three arrested in Burkburnett meth by mail case

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A tip from a confidential informant leads to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and arrests of three Burkburnett residents. The investigation began in March and on Friday, July 29, agents intercepted a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Mobile Device#Violent Crime#The Haystack Bar
kswo.com

Church break-in results in stolen historic documents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LFD battles fire in abandoned house

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are continuing to monitor hotspots Tuesday evening, after a house fire in Lawton. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Tuesday, at an abandoned home near northwest 28th and 30th Street. It’s unclear how the fire started, but crews were able to quickly get...
kswo.com

Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department have announced the name of the victim involved in a homicide over the weekend, which lead to a manhunt for the suspect Tyler W. Alexander. On Sunday, Kristy Fixico, 40, was found dead at a residence in Duncan with stab wounds. Officers...
DUNCAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thechronicle.news

New data on suspicious gadget discovered on Gore Blvd

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Police Division launched new data immediately on a suspicious gadget present in Lawton yesterday, which compelled officers to evacuate quite a few houses. New stories verify the gadget was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metallic cylinder which had been taped...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler found wandering twice in same day, father sentenced

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a toddler pleads guilty to child abandonment and endangerment for allowing his son to get out of the home and wander the streets in Burkburnett twice in one day. Adrien Vallier was given a 2 year deferred sentence after pleading on Tuesday, August 2, in 78th District Court. He […]
kswo.com

Homicide investigation underway in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A homicide investigation is underway in Duncan, according to the Duncan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder. Do not approach Alexander as he may be armed and dangerous. If you have any information about...
DUNCAN, OK
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy