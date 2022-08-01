Wichita Falls Police Investigating the 10th Homicide of 2022

929nin.com
LPD investigating incident close to thirty first & Cache Rd.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Police Division is investigating an incident, a lieutenant confirmed to 7News Sunday. Though he wouldn’t say what precisely is underneath investigation, crime scene tape surrounded a pair buildings and a parking space on NW thirty first and Cache Street Saturday afternoon. Officers...
Fresh 48 issued in Haystack Bar homicide
If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You can also submit a tip online. Here's how.
Victim identified in Haystack bar homicide
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a Wichita Falls bar. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded at 12:11 am Monday, August 1, to investigate an assault with a weapon at the Haystack Bar located at 315 N. Scott Street. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
Woman pleads in robbery, pepperspray of wheelchair bound woman
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who peppersprayed a wheelchair bond woman to steal mayonnaise, potato chips and a portable fan, entered a plea on Tuesday. The second defendant in the robbery of a wheelchair-bound woman has pleaded guilty, after testifying against the other defendant, William Henderson, in his trial last month. While the other […]
WFFD extinguishes early morning fire on 15th Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at a vacant house in the 1500 block of 15th Street early Wednesday morning. Fire crews were reportedly called to the scene around 4:21 a.m., and they reported fire and smoke showing upon arrival. Firefighters then entered the building and found the fire in a bedroom, according to WFFD officials.
Three arrested in Burkburnett meth by mail case
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A tip from a confidential informant leads to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and arrests of three Burkburnett residents. The investigation began in March and on Friday, July 29, agents intercepted a...
Vitro responds following fatal forklift accident
"When a tragedy like this occurs, it shakes us to the core." Vitro's plant manager issued a statement following the death of an employee over the weekend.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
LFD battles fire in abandoned house
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are continuing to monitor hotspots Tuesday evening, after a house fire in Lawton. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Tuesday, at an abandoned home near northwest 28th and 30th Street. It’s unclear how the fire started, but crews were able to quickly get...
Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department have announced the name of the victim involved in a homicide over the weekend, which lead to a manhunt for the suspect Tyler W. Alexander. On Sunday, Kristy Fixico, 40, was found dead at a residence in Duncan with stab wounds. Officers...
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Duncan case
Authorities say they are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another wounded in Duncan.
Vitro forklift accident claims woman’s life
A woman who was run over by a forklift died shortly after arriving at the United Regional ER this weekend.
New data on suspicious gadget discovered on Gore Blvd
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Police Division launched new data immediately on a suspicious gadget present in Lawton yesterday, which compelled officers to evacuate quite a few houses. New stories verify the gadget was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metallic cylinder which had been taped...
Hearing in Anthony Patterson trafficking case rescheduled
A hearing in the case against Anthony Patterson set for 1:30 p.m. this afternoon in 78th District Court has been rescheduled.
Toddler found wandering twice in same day, father sentenced
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a toddler pleads guilty to child abandonment and endangerment for allowing his son to get out of the home and wander the streets in Burkburnett twice in one day. Adrien Vallier was given a 2 year deferred sentence after pleading on Tuesday, August 2, in 78th District Court. He […]
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A homicide investigation is underway in Duncan, according to the Duncan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder. Do not approach Alexander as he may be armed and dangerous. If you have any information about...
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
