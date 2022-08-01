Driest July in England since 1935 - Met Office

Another heatwave is building across southwestern Europe, with the UK on course for soaring temperatures from this weekend, according to forecasters.Temperatures in the UK will rise into the 30s, and experts warned little rain was on the horizon to ease the record dry spell currently underway since the last heatwave which pushed temperatures over 40C for the first time in history.The Met Office’s Annie Shuttleworth told The Independent that “very warm air” across continental Europe means temperatures could be 10C higher than average in some areas.“Whilst not as extreme as recent heatwaves, persistent above average temperatures across much of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO