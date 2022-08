The Denver Broncos are the first NFL team to have three Black people in an ownership group. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport,” Broncos owner-to-be, Rob Walton, said in a written statement. “With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO