Top athletes train with special ops veterans in off-season program

It‘s official: The Marine Corps has its 1st Black 4-star general
On Monday the Senate officially confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley as the nation’s first Black four-star Marine general. Langley, who will now lead U.S. troops in Africa as the commander of U.S. Africa Command, was widely expected to land the confirmation following a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Committee in late July.
The 29th Infantry Division gets to keep its Confederacy-themed patch
As part of an effort to strip commemorative nods to the Confederacy from the military, an independent naming commission has determined that the 29th Infantry Division should keep its unit patch, but that the language used to describe it in the Army’s heraldic listings should get an update, according to a Monday release.
5 military movies that would be better with Velociraptors
If there is one indisputable fact, it’s that dinosaurs are awesome. Anyone who disagrees is entitled to that opinion, but they are simply wrong. And while there are plenty of films that chronicle the scaly heroes of the Mesozoic Era, it also is fun to see movies and shows about dinosaurs living among humans.
Big changes ahead for how troops battle future chemical, biological threats
BALTIMORE — Over the next few years, troops working closely with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats will get new suits, gloves and better detection devices. Those are small, though important, changes in how they can better combat a growing list of nasty threats that do not always involve...
The new frontier in knee replacement has arrived in Colorado
Knee replacement surgery happens about 800,000 times a year in the United States. "Multiple studies have shown that about 80% of people are very happy with their knee replacement," said Dr. Brian Larkin, an orthopedic surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer with Orthopedic Centers of Colorado. That leaves 20% of patients...
Orcas Attack and Sink Sailboat With Five on Board, Miles From Coast
Scientists have observed killer whales approaching fishing boats, having learned that the fishing lines could provide an easy meal.
Mechanical failure caused T-45 Goshawk crash in March 2021, investigation finds
Mechanical failure led to the crash of a T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft in Texas last year, according to an investigation obtained by Navy Times. The aircraft, assigned to Training Air Wing 2 out of Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, was participating in a regularly scheduled training mission March 24, 2021 when the aircraft’s hydraulic system caution light appeared as the aircrew was practicing landing pattern procedures, roughly 45 minutes after takeoff.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is far...
‘In prison or the DFAC?’: soldiers complain about base food
Times look tough for the U.S. Army if a photo of the breakfast served at one of the dining facilities to a soldier with the 299th Brigade Support Battalion is any indication. “I guess 299BSB is broke as hell, and we still went to NTC,” wrote user u/willsugmar, who shared a picture of a meager biscuit, sad scrambled eggs, and a pathetic puddle of gravy.
US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri, sources say
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information about the operation and al-Zawahri’s background. A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over as al-Qaida leader after Osama bin Laden’s death in a U.S. raid. President Joe Biden was set to announce the killing Monday, delivering a significant counterterrorism win just 11 months after American troops left the country after a two-decade war.
The Space Force is scrapping the annual fitness test in favor of wearable trackers
The new approach aims to promote overall fitness instead of focusing on specific exercises, and the devices will also give Guardians feedback about mental health, balanced eating and sleep.
Millions of vets suffering from burn pit, toxic injuries set for more benefits after Congress passes PACT Act
Comprehensive toxic exposure legislation that could provide new health care and disability benefits to millions of veterans is headed to the White House to become law after Senate lawmakers ended a week of turmoil surrounding the bill with a strong bipartisan vote. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act —...
US Senate votes in favor of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
U.S. Senators delivered overwhelming bipartisan approval to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden Wednesday, calling expansion of the Western defensive bloc a “slam-dunk” for U.S. national security and a day of reckoning for Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Wednesday’s 95-1 vote — for the...
US, Indonesian soldiers hold drills on Sumatra amid China concerns
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. More than 5,000 soldiers...
