PICCA still taking applications for Summer Crisis Assistance program

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action is reaching out to the community this summer to let them know of potential heating assistance that’s available to income eligible residents.

The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.

The program runs from July 1, until Sept. 30. To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) who handles the program locally for the Ohio Department of Development. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-740-889-1040.

Nick Pruitt, CDBG and energy director, said clients need to bring copies of their most recent energy bills, a list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members, proof of disability (if applicable), and physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).

“We know that people are struggling due to the ongoing pandemic, recent spikes in COVID-19 cases locally and rapidly increasing energy costs,” he said. “Our staff is here to help. We also know that there are a number of people out there who may not be accustomed to the assistance PICCA can provide so, as a community looking out for one another, please help us spread the word. Tell your family, friends and neighbors that we are here to help them in any way we can. If they’re in need of a service we don’t provide, we will do our best to get them connected to someone who can.”{/span}

So far this year PICCA has served 115 households, a seven percent increase over last year. They’ve provided 26 window air conditioning units and 17 box fans spending $27,660.14 total on the program so far this year.

“The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) continues to be a cornerstone program of Pickaway County Community Action,” Becky Hammond, Executive Director, said. “There continues to be customers who, because of limited financial resources, have difficulty maintaining their utility services. The primary goal of HEAP is to generate positive financial benefits by addressing the payment trouble of low-income customers based on lack of affordability.”

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

Also, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan. For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Pickaway County Community Action at 1-740-889-1040. To be connected