NASCAR world reacts to dangerous Sunday crash

thecomeback.com
Bud light
3d ago
racing has always been dangerous that's why they make the big bucks
Reply
11
MAK0
1d ago
Remember when Koslowski came in like wrecking ball? Fans will forget this one too! Too bad it wasn't Bubba! Imagine the racist talk that would have led to?! 🤣
Reply
2
Jethro Da Oil Man
1d ago
Not anymore dangerous than a Walmart parking lot, actually Walmart is worse because you can get killed just sitting in your car
Reply
2
Related
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters
Brad Keselowski is applauding NASCAR's get-tough policy on improper changes to cars. The post Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Must Be Shaking His Head Over the Latest JGR Development
Joe Gibbs Racing announced a key sponsorship deal on Thursday, but it's of no help to Kyle Busch. The post Kyle Busch Must Be Shaking His Head Over the Latest JGR Development appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro Speedway is back. And so is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he will drive a JR Motorsports late model Chevrolet in the scheduled CARS Tour race at NWS Aug. 31. The car will be numbered 3 and will carry sponsorship from long-time Earnhardt family associate...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Discover: 10 Richest People in the World See: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump? Whereas NFL and NBA...
NFL・
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate
Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity
Ryan Blaney confirmed in an interview that multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers are wearing mouthpieces to measure the intensity of crashes in the Next Gen car, and he's not happy about it. The post Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michigan Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway below. Michigan. Qualifying Order. NASCAR Cup Series. Pos | Driver...
Ryan Blaney crashes Daniel Suarez after the finish at Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the post-race altercation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Road Course hosted the Verizon 200 and it was a drama filled show. Watch the Ryan Blaney vs Daniel Suarez video below. With three laps...
Former NASCAR Driver Danica Patrick Reels In A 50-Pound Halibut Fishing Off The Coast Of Alaska
We all know Danica Patrick as the most successful woman in American open-wheel car racing in history, winning the 2008 Indy Japan 300, the only IndyCar race won by a female in the history of the sport. Not to mention, she also racked up 7 top 10s in the NASCAR...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR dodged a bullet when a pop-up tent rolled onto the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The post NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RFK Racing: Auction (NASCAR Cars For Sale)
For 2022, Brad Keselowski signed to drive for RFK Racing. He also became a co-owner of the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR has gone a new direction for 2022. The Next Gen car is a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The change rendered full fleets of cars unusable to NASCAR teams.
North Wilkesboro Results: August 3, 2022 (Racetrack Revival)
Fans pack the North Carolina short track; NASCAR drivers take on North Wilkesboro Speedway. Tonight, Asphalt Modifieds unload in North Wilkesboro, NC. It’s night two of Racetrack Revival as the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway makes it’s return. View North Wilkesboro Speedway results below. Matt Hirschman and Max McLaughlin...
NASCAR has a bumper-cars problem that is getting out of hand, and one driver blames the new NextGen cars
Daniel Suarez says NASCAR's new cars are so resilient now that drivers are taking advantage of them and using them as weapons on the track.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Indianapolis Dirt Track Results: August 3, 2022 (USAC)
Tonight, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway welcomes USAC on the dirt track. It’s the opening night of the BC39. View the BC39 results below. It’s an elimination style feature The feature is split into 5 laps segments. If a driver gets passed or is involved in a caution, they’ll be eliminated.
Tyler Reddick returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, evaluating long-term options for No. 8 car
Tyler Reddick will still return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season, according to Richard Childress. Who may replace Reddick in the No. 8 car for 2024?
MLB・
Who Has the Most Wins on Every Track of the Current NASCAR Cup Series Schedule?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series victories on every track of the current schedule. The post Who Has the Most Wins on Every Track of the Current NASCAR Cup Series Schedule? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 20