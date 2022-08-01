ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Met Police investigated over two more child strip-searches

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark

A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity. A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct. It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity. The...
SOCIETY
BBC

Oldham mill fire: Further human remains discovery suggests third victim

Further human remains have been found at a mill after four Vietnamese nationals were reported missing following a huge fire. The latest discovery indicates a third victim of the blaze at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, on 7 May, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Remains were first recovered...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc London#Police Stations#Bbc Co Uk#Dps#Met Police#Ilford
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend who broke into their home

A homeowner shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after the ex smashed through the front door of his Ohio home on Sunday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 2900 block of North Kuther Road around 11 a.m. in Sydney, Ohio, WDTN reported.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
HEALTH
BBC

Swindon baby death: Woman released from custody

A woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a baby has been released from custody. Officers were called to an address in Grange Park, Swindon, after paramedics pronounced the baby dead in the early hours of Monday morning. The woman, in her 30s, was taken in for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wood Green shooting: Four charged after man killed in street

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was killed on Wood Green High Road on 24 July. Devonte Jackson, 27, of Hornsey, and a 16-year-old boy have appeared before Highbury magistrates, charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

South Yorkshire Police deliberately ram nuisance off-road bikers

Footage of undercover officers deliberately ramming motorbike riders off their vehicles has been released by South Yorkshire Police. The force said it was using "tactical contact" to combat a rise in "motorcycle-based criminality" and protect communities from fear and harm. The video shows two riders being rammed by unmarked police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Officer charged with dangerous driving after boy seriously hurt

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash that left a teenage boy with a "life-changing injury". He was struck by a police vehicle in December 2020, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. Sarah De Meulemeester, 25, based...
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
BBC

Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey

The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two drug arrests after MDMA found in pet food shipments

Two men have been arrested after eight kilograms of the drug MDMA was found in in two separate shipments of pet food. Border Force officers discovered two parcels destined for addresses in Scotland at a mail hub in Coventry, West Midlands. The parcels, containing dog and cat food, had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Taiwan woman gets life sentence over blaze that killed 46

A Taiwanese woman who set off the island's deadliest fire in decades to get back at her boyfriend escaped the death penalty Friday as the court handed down a life sentence. Kaohsiung district court on Friday convicted Huang on charges of arson and negligence leading to death, and sentenced her to life in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire

Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Missing Madison Wright: Two more questioned by police

Two people have been questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a 30-year-old woman disappeared 12 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hillsborough Park: Second teen arrested over stabbing of girl, 13

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield. A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray on Wednesday after the incident at Hillsborough Park on 26 July, South Yorkshire Police said. He has since been released on bail and placed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy