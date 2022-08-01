Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas

ksfa860.com
Related
Pride Festival At Louis Bronaugh Park Saturday In Lufkin, Texas
On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 Lufkin Pride has planned a festival at Louis Bronaugh Park from 5 pm to 8 pm. Lufkin's LGBTQ+ community is coming together to celebrate. The afternoon will be filled with music, games, face painting, and much more. The park is located next to Lufkin City Hall at 310 Charlton Street.
Tribute to George Strait, Carrie Underwood Comes to Lufkin, Texas
Fans of George Strait and Carrie Underwood are in for a real treat later this month as the Pines Theater in Lufkin will be hosting a 'Tribute to Country Superstars'. The concert will take place Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. and is one of many productions under the umbrella of the Angelina Arts Alliance.
Eat, Drink, and Solve a Murder August 13 in Nacogdoches, Texas
I think I'm pretty good when it comes to deductive reasoning. If I see an issue, I can usually come up with an answer to the problem. But, for some reason, I've never been any good at watching mystery movies and coming up with a hypothesis on 'who done it' or figuring out what surprise twist is about to happen.
messenger-news.com
ROPER RIDES FOR HOUSTON COUNTY IN YOUTH WORLD FINALS
HOUSTON COUNTY – This week marks the 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene. The competition runs from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday Aug. 6. The Youth Bull Riders (YRB) is a non profit based in Forth Worth. Dozens of children will be competing this week, coming from all over the state of Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
CISC Lufkin Giving Out Extra Food To Clear Out Warehouse
The Christian Information and Service Center (CISC) in Lufkin is giving out extra food Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 9 am - 11:30 am. They are cleaning out their warehouse and have more food than usual to give out. That is where you can help. They are asking for extra...
RELATED PEOPLE
KLTV
Clear the Shelter event cuts animal adoption fees in half at Lufkin shelter
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If you’re looking to adopt a pet, this month could be the perfect time. During the month of August animals shelters nationwide and in East Texas are participating in the “Clear the Shelters” event. The event began in 2015, and the Kurth Memorial...
This Mexican Restaurant Closed Forever In Nacogdoches, Texas
The owners at Nac Cocina in Nacogdoches made the difficult decision to close their doors for the final time this Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The owners posted the abrupt closure in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. The restaurant was only open for about a year and was located in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lufkin roads now open
UPDATE – First Street between Lufkin Avenue and Frank Avenue in Lufkin is now open. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A section of First Street between Franklin Avenue and Lufkin Avenue in Downtown Lufkin is currently closed. The closed off section will remain blocked while an industrial air conditioning unit is being placed on a new […]
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Names New Softball Coach
Angelina College has been named the school's fourth softball head coach in the program’s history. Brette Kohring, a Brenham, Texas native, will be leading the helm for the Lady 'Runners softball team. Kohring is no stranger to the AC softball program.She was a standout player for the Angelina College...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
‘How would you feel if I shot the place up’: Man arrested, accused of pointing pistol at East Texas store clerk
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Texarkana after a convenience store clerk told police he pointed a gun at her, and threatened to “shoot up” the store. Police said they were called to the store on the 1600 block of Robinson Road on July 29, but the man had already left. The […]
Lufkin PD: Smelly Crooks, Wienerschnitzel Wreck, and Beer Karma
The first day of August proved to be an odd one for the Lufkin Police Department. I can only imagine the stories that some of the veteran officers have to tell given that most criminals couldn't pour water out of a boot with instructions on the heel. That being said, let's take a look at three of the stories from the Lufkin Police report from August 1.
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center works tirelessly to ensure stray cats and dogs in their community find good homes. They enforce laws pertaining to animals within city limits and answers calls from the public about complaints of loose dogs, wildlife and livestock. The center also investigates animal bites and animal cruelty.
KLTV
Lufkin City Council unanimously approves new city manager
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be.
KTRE
Wildfire in southern Polk County 90% controlled Thursday night
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Office of Emergency Management says firefighters have been working for hours to contain an approximately 250 to 260 acre grass and woods fire in southern Polk County. As of 8:18 p.m., fire officials say fire behavior is low and forward progression has been stopped at this time. It is 90% contained, they say.
starlocalmedia.com
Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville
Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 0