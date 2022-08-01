Protein shakes, oat milk products recalled

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lyons Magnus has recalled 53 products due to a potential microbial contamination.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said the recalled products were sold under the brands Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna Original, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial.

The affected products were distributed to Walmart and BJ’s Wholesale Club locations in Rhode Island.

See a full list of recalled products »

The microbes that potentially contaminated the products can cause symptoms like fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection, according to health officials.

No illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported.

The Health Department said the recalled products should be disposed and should not be consumed.

