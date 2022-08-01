OnePlus 10T to support 150W fast charging, but most US owners won't see it

The OnePlus 10T smartphone revealed Wednesday signals the company's plans to continue the "T" brand it's pursued on and off since 2016 -- featuring a midcycle phone with smaller upgrades. The performance-focused OnePlus 10T joins OnePlus 10 Pro in making up the Chinese phone makers' flagship lineup. It'll go on sale in the US on Sept. 29 starting at $649 for the base model (8GB, 128GB) then notch up to $749 for the more powerful model (16GB, 256GB). UK pricing will be £629 and £729 for these models respectively, and the base price converts roughly to AU$1,105.

CELL PHONES ・ 18 HOURS AGO