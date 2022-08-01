OnePlus 10T to support 150W fast charging, but most US owners won't see it

www.androidauthority.com
Related
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS・
itechpost.com
Oracle Starts Layoffs in US Customer Experience Unit; Job Cuts Also Expected in Canada, EU
Reports said that Oracle will reduce workers across the U.S., Canada, India, and some parts of Europe. Oracle is laying off employees in its U.S. customer experience division, a move that suggests a slowdown in the company's consumer analytics and advertising services. The customer experience division has long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the software company, according to Bloomberg.
Phone Arena
Final pre-release OnePlus 10T 'deep dive' details the phone's insane charging specs
Is anyone more excited about tomorrow's OnePlus 10T New York City launch than Samsung's big August 10 announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4? Well, maybe you should be, as despite what the non-Pro name might suggest, this T-branded bad boy is confirmed to improve on the company's latest flagship in a few key departments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK
A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
Elon Musk's dad says he's not proud of Elon alone because the whole family has done 'a lot of things for a long time'
Elon Musk's father, Errol, said on an Australian radio show he wasn't proud of his billionaire son alone. Errol said the family had done "a lot of things," though he added Elon had "really surpassed the mark." Errol said Elon's younger brother, Kimbal, was his "pride and joy." Elon Musk's...
In A Pickle Over Russian Gold After Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Bankers Try Hard To Save The Bullion Market
Fund managers have been working hard to remove Russian gold off their books to avoid reputational risks following a de facto ban, instigated by the London market in early March, on bullion minted in the country post the Ukraine invasion, reported Reuters. Effect Of A Sell-Off: Senior bankers at major...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BMW urges 83 customers in the US and Puerto Rico to stop driving its iX M60 and i4 EVs - costing between $53k and - $105k - because their Samsung-made batteries can catch fire
BMW is recalling a total of 83 iX M60 and i4s electric vehicles due to irregularities in the Samsung-made batteries that could catch fire. Owners have been asked to stop driving the cars and park them outside. The iX M60 starts at 105,100 and the i4 just shy of $53,000,...
CARS・
Phone Arena
Press renders of the Motorola Edge 2022 potentially leaked
While most Motorola fans have set their sights on the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro (which were set to launch in China on August 2nd, but the event has since been canceled), there are a couple of other smartphones from the company down the line which have drawn our attention.
CNET
OnePlus 10T vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: What's Different?
The OnePlus 10T smartphone revealed Wednesday signals the company's plans to continue the "T" brand it's pursued on and off since 2016 -- featuring a midcycle phone with smaller upgrades. The performance-focused OnePlus 10T joins OnePlus 10 Pro in making up the Chinese phone makers' flagship lineup. It'll go on sale in the US on Sept. 29 starting at $649 for the base model (8GB, 128GB) then notch up to $749 for the more powerful model (16GB, 256GB). UK pricing will be £629 and £729 for these models respectively, and the base price converts roughly to AU$1,105.
White Models in South Korea Had It Pretty Easy. Not Anymore.
Aurora Schreder, a Belgian schoolteacher, landed the job of her dreams as a model while on a working holiday in South Korea in 2020. But her career stagnated until she changed her agent and, crucially, her hair color. “I decided, ‘Why not try to be blonde?’ Then I noticed the...
TechRadar
Hands on: OnePlus 10T review
The OnePlus 10T is an odd sibling to the 10 Pro – it charges faster and has a more advanced processor, but a less-attractive design, worse cameras and a weaker battery life. It costs the same too, despite the fact it feels like a budget alternative. Pros. +. Fast...
Android Authority
OnePlus wants to bring back the alert slider on future devices
It's not the end of the road for alert sliders on OnePlus phones. OnePlus wants to bring the alert slider back on future phones after skipping the feature on the OnePlus 10T. Company executives also appreciated the idea of having a software key to replace the hardware element. The OnePlus...
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos' Mega Yacht Towed Away Amid Dutch Bridge Backlash
Jeff Bezos has been battling the Netherlands to build a massive yacht in their backyard -- but it seems he's relenting, 'cause his baby was dragged away at the ass crack of dawn. A huge vessel being created for JB near the city of Rotterdam -- a 417-ft long, three-mast...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs iPhone 13 comparison: Huge charging differences
The OnePlus 10T is here - a new, powerful Android phone from the once underdog company, now rivaling Apple in some regions. And speaking of rivaling Apple, we're about to compare the new OnePlus 10T against Apple's newest base-model flagship - the iPhone 13, and see just how well those two measure up against each other.
Android Authority
New 'wireless' Google device turns up on FCC. What could it be?
A mysterious new Google device has appeared on the FCC database with the label “wireless device.”. It features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.65V battery. A mysterious new Google device has turned up on the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) database. The listing is labeled “wireless device” with no mention of a product name or type. However, digging into the filing reveals a few attributes of the unknown Google hardware.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 13 as its latest and most "evolved" version of Android
OnePlus has just formally introduced OxygenOS 13 (or OOS 13), the next upcoming version of its software skin based on Android 13. As such, it is rated to support some of the latest features direct from Google, enhanced privacy protection and Nearby Share included. However, some fans might be inclined to see influences from other sources in the new builds.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know
The OnePlus 10T just made its official debut at 10 AM EDT in New York, and one of its biggest trump cards is its battery and — even more so — its charging capabilities. As the OnePlus fans and general mobile tech enthusiasts out there would know, the company has long been known for delivering great charging speeds for many years now. With the OnePlus 10T, however, the manufacturer delivers a whole new level of charging technology, making it one of the phone’s strongest selling points.
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
Comments / 0