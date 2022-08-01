ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counter-Strike on Nintendo DS slaps

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Fewnity is a French coder with a penchant for Nintendo DS projects, who over time has been building more and more ambitious projects. Always how it goes: you start off making Flappy Bird, and before you know it end up with an online version of Counter-Strike running on the hardware.

Counter-Strike DS (opens in new tab) was a project Fewnity began because he and a few friends liked playing CS: GO, but not everyone had suitable hardware. It's not a port exactly but a version of the game built from the ground-up with the only map you need, the 1.6 version of Dust 2, which can be played in singleplayer with bots or online in both a private party and with randoms. This legend's even running his own server to handle it.

"I never played Counter Strike 1.6," Fewnity clarifies. "I'm only playing CS GO because It's the only CS I own ahah." As for the nature of the project, he writes "I think Demake is more accurate, but port is good too for me".

You may have seen glimpses of this project before: Fewnity's been working on Counter-Strike DS for a couple of years and has previously released screens. But this year saw things move into overdrive with the release of a public alpha version, and then the gradual addition of essential functionality like a buy menu, before online and version 1.0 arrived a few weeks ago.

Most impressive to me, in what was already an extremely impressive project, is that this version of Counter-Strike uses the DS touchpad to aim and shoot, as well as incorporating a tap-to-jump command. Fewnity also has a version of this running on Vita that is apparently cross-play, which is pretty wild, though that has yet to see public release.

You can now select the game mode! Online multiplayer, bots improved, bug fixes and more very soon on CS DS! 🔫🕹️#screenshotsaturday #Nintendo #Counter #Strike pic.twitter.com/PTGOzw8vdXJuly 2, 2022

There are other neat elements to this, such as custom button re-mapping, and Fewnity's said they're going to continue working on it beyond 1.0. The game's download page (opens in new tab) has instructions for how to get it running on both DS hardware and via other means, and you can see Fewnity's other projects here (opens in new tab).

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

