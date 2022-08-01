Expert says inadequate staffing is driving deaths in prisons across the Gulf South

Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon travelled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old.“This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.Now, Gripon sat before a man in his late 30s who...

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO