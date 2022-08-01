DroneSense enables live video streaming and support for DJI M30, M30T drones

dronedj.com
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
dronedj.com
11 new features that are coming to DJI Ronin 4D this month
DJI Ronin 4D, the world’s first full-frame cinema camera with four-axis stabilization and LiDAR focusing, is all set to get a massive feature upgrade. Ronin 4D borrows several innovations from DJI’s experience with drones, particularly in the field of imaging, stabilization, and video transmission. The tech giant consulted cinematography professionals from around the world while developing this product. But some of the ideas that DJI received were “very challenging to realize on a brand-new product and required us to conduct more testing and adjusting to ensure an excellent, high-standard user experience.”
Blink vs Ring: which Amazon security camera system is best?
Amazon own's two of the best-known home security camera - but in the Blink vs Ring battle, which system is best?
CNBC
Verizon's giving free phones to people who are still using its old network
Verizon plans to shut down its old 3G CDMA network by the end of 2022, which means 3G devices won't be able to make or receive calls. Customers who are still using Verizon's 3G devices will receive basic flip phones similar to their old devices, but that can work on the company's newer 4G mobile network.
How to turn an Amazon Fire tablet into a smart home hub with Device Dashboard
Ditch the Echo speakers and control your entire Alexa-enabled smart home thanks to Device Dashboard on your Amazon Fire tablet.
laptopmag.com
Insta360 Link webcam review: Astounding image and innovation
The Insta360 Link webcam isn't cheap at $299, but the 4K resolution, large sensor, and built-in 3-axis gimbal allow it to deliver results that blow the competition out of the water. Pros. +. Outstanding video and stills. +. Excellent low-light performance. +. Smooth AI-tracking and autofocus. +. Dual noise-cancelling mics.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Goggles 2 leak as DJI Avata marches closer to release
@DealsDrone and @OsitaLV have shared photos of the DJI Goggles 2, the first-person view (FPV) goggles that DJI is expected to announce alongside the Avata. To recap, the DJI Avata is rumoured to replace the DJI FPV. Originally tipped for a July release, @DealsDrone claimed that DJI had delayed the Avata's launch because of factory changes.
DIY Photography
The Zhiyun Smooth Q4: a solid smartphone stabiliser built for travel vloggers
Whether we like it or not, video has become a part of our everyday lives. We now take it for granted that the ability to shoot good enough quality video resides in our pockets. But shooting stable video is still very difficult to do handheld. That’s where a good stabiliser or gimbal becomes an essential piece of equipment.
Gimbal vs IBIS vs digital stabilization: which is best?
YouTuber Arthur R has the answer in his intriguing three-way Sony camera test
notebookcheck.net
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
PC Magazine
Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera Review
Whether you want to set up a trail cam or monitor a remote vacation house, the Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera ($249.99) can help. This pricey wireless camera offers both a Wi-Fi radio for connecting to your local router, as well as a cellular radio for locations where Wi-Fi isn't an option. This, combined with support for voice commands, numerous third-party integrations, intelligent alerts, and flexible storage options, make the Arlo Go 2 more versatile than much of the competition and earn it our Editors’ Choice award for outdoor security cameras.
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight vs. Ring Spotlight Camera: Which should you buy?
Keeping a watchful eye on your front yard requires an outdoor security camera that always stays up and does its job. The battery-powered Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight and the Ring Spotlight Camera are two of the best options, offering a versatile set of features. Both cameras come with plug-and-play installation and offer additional benefits with a monthly subscription. Despite their close price, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight and the Ring Spotlight Camera differ on several fronts, ranging from video quality to subscriptions. So, only one of them will fit the bill for your smart home.
Best Streaming Devices of 2022
Find the best content with some of the best streaming devices on the market.
yankodesign.com
This DJI drone only needs 3 propellers to perform aerial photography
One less propeller means one less motor sucking away at the battery. Meet the DJI HiTop, a conceptual drone that follows a tricopter format instead of the traditional quadcopter one. In simple words, it uses three rotors to achieve flight as opposed to the traditional four. Designed as more of a consumer-grade aerial toy instead of a highly professional one, the HiTop is a simple drone that’s built to do its job well. The body of the drone is much larger than you’d expect, but this turns out to be a feature, housing a bigger battery and more safety features to keep the drone up in the air for longer. From the top view, the drone assumes the shape of a 6-sided star, with three rotors and three ‘bumpers’ between them, adding as physical barriers to prevent too much damage to the drone or the high-end camera system underneath. The only observable con in this format, however, is that the drone looks incredibly symmetrical on all three sides, which makes it a little difficult to identify which way the drone is facing while you’re in flight.
ZDNet
Take stunning aerial footage with this drone for under $90
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Commercial drone technology has come a long way in the last few years, and that's good news for photographers and tech enthusiasts alike. The even better news is that some of the best drones are finally getting affordable for the average buyer. Case in point: This Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone, which just dropped more than $100 off the list price.
How to make Alexa your preferred hands-free voice assistant on your Android phone
Even though Google Assistant is enabled by default on most Android smartphones, the Alexa app can be installed. But sometimes, the voice assistant won't respond to your requests. Let's fix that.
dronedj.com
Top UK drone organizations create forum to advance BVLOS flight
A group of aviation and drone sector companies in the UK are banding together to work toward increased use cases and frequency of beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights across the nation, and propose policies to regulators permitting wider deployment of those missions. As is the case in most...
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Defender Is Getting an AI Upgrade
A little while ago, Microsoft bought up an AI security company called RiskIQ, and then went silent about its purchase. Now, the company is ready to show off what it has been cooking up by introducing a new, AI-fuelled version of Microsoft Defender. When Microsoft and RiskIQ Come Together. As...
Apple Insider
How to take astronomy photos with just your iPhone
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Although theiPhone isn't nearly as powerful as a telescope, it's still able to take good night sky photos. Here's how to get started with it.
MedicalXpress
Study shows audio experience in virtual reality can be 'authentic'
Experts, as part of the University of York's XR Stories project, have proposed a new sound strategy to developing virtual reality (VR) environments, based on how people receive images and sounds from the real world, ultimately improving user experience and reducing the risk of VR motion sickness effects. Virtual reality...
