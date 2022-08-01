ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Former Florida Rep Explains His Forward Party

By Erica Rodriguez
It's not a recognized political party in Florida yet, but a former Republican Congressman from the Tampa Bay Area is working to make sure his Forward party is in all 50 states by 2024.

David Jolly says more than 60-percent of Americans want a new third party. "We've done something that history has never done. Actually bringing together a left, right and middle around a coalition that kind of celebrates independent thought and recognizes some of the best answers can come from left, right or middle."

Jolly has teamed up with former Republican Governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang to merge three minor parties into Forward.

He explains his platform welcomes all voters.

He expects the Forward party to be registered in Florida by the end of this year; "then we're kind of at the hands of the Secretary of State and Governor for official recognition, but it should happen by the end of this calendar year."

He says you don't have to leave your Republican, Democratic or No Party Affiliation yet, but you can learn more about the party by clicking here .

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

