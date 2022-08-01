ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Brown Jr. set to report to training camp, will play season on franchise tag

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
 2 days ago

(Kansas City, MO) – Orlando Brown Jr. is ending his holdout after missing the first week of training camp practices and the Chiefs' left-tackle will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, according to ESPN's Robert Griffin III.

Brown had been seeing a contract extension with the team after being franchise tagged in March but the two sides were unable to strike a deal prior to the July 15th deadline. Brown will earn a fully-guaranteed $16.6 million in 2022 after signing the franchise tender.

The Chiefs traded for Brown, a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in April 2021 for a first, third- and fourth-rounders in 2021 and a fifth rounder in 2022.

The former third-round pick of the Ravens in 2018 became available due to his desire to play left-tackle full time, a spot that was occupied in Baltimore by 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley.

Brown played well in his first season in Kansas City, earning a 75.4 overall grade, a 67.0 run-blocking grade and a 76.1 pass-blocking grade across a career-high 1,127 snaps.

610 Sports Radio

