ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Man Leaves Teaching Job For Higher Paying Role As Walmart Manager

By Taylor Linzinmeir
700WLW
700WLW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSU7u_0h0ZGARa00
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio man is leaving his job as a teacher to take a higher paying gig as a manager at Walmart, according to FOX Business .

28-year-old Seth Goshorn has worked as a reading tutor and second-grade teacher for six years. Now, he's switching trajectories to take a job at Walmart. Despite not needing a degree at his new job, he will make $55,000 per year before bonuses as a Walmart manager, compared to $43,000 as a teacher.

"Think about how good our teachers can be if they could focus on just teaching, and not have to work a second job on the weekends," Goshorn told Good Morning America on Thursday. "They didn't choose to have to work a second job, that comes along with it, and that's the thing that I would have loved to see go away," he added.

Goshorn will work as a stocking 2 coach at Walmart and help to make sure delivery trucks are unloaded. He says the biggest reason for the move is the pay. "I absolutely don't want this to be that I'm just trying to discourage anybody from becoming a teacher ," he told Good Morning America . "That's not the case. I just want my teacher friends to be paid as they should be."

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Walmart has reportedly cut 200 jobs from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters

Walmart has reportedly laid off approximately 200 corporate employees from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. The Wall Street Journal was first to report news of the layoffs, which predominantly affected the merchandising, global technology and real estate teams. The news comes amid a sweep of layoffs at high-profile companies, from Microsoft...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Business
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Business
Footwear News

An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event

An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.
CARTERET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
Mashed

Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?

Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Distractify

Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Claims They Keep "Pay It Forward” Money as Tip in Viral TikTok

The idea of "paying it forward" is a nice little concept, even if there are some folks out there who try to "game" the system, like this one individual who had a $46 Starbucks order. While it's fine if a customer ultimately decides that they want to tap out of a "pay it forward chain" some folks feel pressured into doing it nonetheless to keep the good vibe going.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
4K+
Followers
690
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy