Luke Bryan Shares Importance of Virtual ‘American Idol’ Auditions

American Idol is ready for its 21st season! Luke Bryan joined Ryan Seacrest on-air on Monday, August 1, and shared auditions are kicking off. The country crooner will return to the singing competition with fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as well as host Seacrest.

Season 21 will be the sixth year for the judges, who all joined when the show moved from Fox to ABC.

Luke shared Idol hopefuls can audition again virtually this season. Listen back to the full interview for more and to learn more about Idol auditions, click here.