ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Rapper Mystikal charged with 1st-degree rape in Louisiana

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Scheidt
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucHHS_0h0ZG2T100

Rapper Mystikal has been charged with rape in Louisiana .

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that just before noon on Saturday, deputies responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Tyler, 51, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, strangulation (felony), false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property – $1000 (misdemeanor).

This is not the first time that Mystikal has been in trouble with the law.

In 2003, Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual battery and spent time in prison, according to The Associated Press.

The investigation remains open, and Mystikal is currently awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
The Independent

Mystikal held without bond on rape charge

Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
BET

Mystikal Charged With Several Felonies, Including Rape And Battery

Rapper Mystikal, who has dealt with sexual assault charges before, is now facing multiple felonies, including rape and battery. According to The Advocate, the New Orleans-raised, 51-year-old rapper, was arrested in the suburban Baton Rouge area of Ascension Parish, L.A., on Sunday (July 31). His charges include first-degree rape, strangulation, and other counts he’s facing, says the sheriff's deputies.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

2nd prison guard pleads guilty in California inmate's death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California correctional officer Arturo Pacheco was upset while escorting a prison inmate, so he yanked the inmate’s feet from under him, sending him crashing to the ground and ultimately killing him. A few months earlier, without provocation, he sprayed pepper spray at short range into the eyes of another inmate, later calling the incident “funny” in a text message, according to a plea agreement. Pacheco, 40, of Elk Grove, who was fired from his job in 2018, pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges stemming from both on-duty 2016 assaults under a plea agreement in which prosecutors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Law & Crime

Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling

A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
ARLINGTON, TX
KTLA

Lotto ticket sold in San Bernardino County a multi-million dollar winner

While no one in America nailed all six numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing, one person who purchased a ticket in San Bernardino County came awfully close. The California Lotto announced Tuesday night that a ticket sold at Country Store in Baker matched five of the six numbers in the latest drawing. The winning […]
Complex

YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
KTLA

KTLA

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy