Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp is here and once again various SportsRadio94WIP shows are broadcasting live from camp in the 94WIP Optimum RV!

You can listen to all of the Eagles player-94WIP training camp interviews below.

James Bradberry

Jonathan Gannon

Nick Sirianni

T.J. Edwards and Dallas Goedert (start at 21:23 mark)

Jalen Hurts

Brandon Graham

Listen live to 94WIP via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker