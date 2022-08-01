Here's Where To Get The Best Grilled Cheese In Texas

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like an old fashioned grilled cheese- they're delicious, they're nostalgic, and they're the epitome of comfort food .

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese. The website states, "Two slices of bread and some cheese might sound simple but, to many, finding the perfect grilled cheese is an endless (very tasty) mission."

According to LoveFOOD , the most delicious grilled cheese in Texas comes from Barrio Barista in San Antonio. The website explains:

"It stands to reason that the best grilled cheese in Texas should be beefed up with some good old barbecue. Barrio Barista uses tender chipotle-infused barbacoa and layers it up in (of course) thick-sliced Texas toast with avocado and cheese. Diners should be prepared to crave more as soon as they’re finished, because it really is that good – and goes perfectly with the tomato soup ."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best grilled cheese.