Benton County Fair Gets Underway Tuesday

Tuesday Marks First Day of the 2022 Benton County Fair
(KNSI) — Tuesday marks day one of the 2022 Benton County Fair and it will be a busy one. Ag exhibit judging, animal judging, and Ag in the Classroom start the day. Four-piece country/folk/Americana band Harper’s Chord plays the Cottonwood Stage at noon. The beer garden opens at noon, Kinzer Creek Duo plays the Cottonwood Stage at 3:00. Bingo and the midway opens at 5:00. David Lumley is on the Cottonwood Stage at 6:00, Ranch Rodeo by Birch Coulee Arena is in the Grandstand, and Switch headlines the Beer Garden stage starting at 7:00.
Wednesday’s Benton County Fair Lineup
(KNSI) – The second day of the Benton County Fair is underway!. A magician and ventriloquist show begins on the Cottonwood Stage at 3:30. The Midway, packed to the brim with games and rides, is open until 11:00. Bingo starts at 5:00. Tonight’s entertainment includes a 4-H livestock auction...
Come And See Us At The Benton County Fair This Week!
The Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids and we are going to be out at the fair during its 6-day run! Stop out to our booth, we are located over by the 4-H building this year close to the Remembering Our Fallen Tribute area. We will...
Cold Spring Accepting Main Street Revitalization Grant Applications
(KNSI) – The Cold Spring Economic Development Authority is accepting applications for the Main Street Revitalization Grant Program through September 7th. City Administrator Brigid Murphy says the group will review potential projects at a meeting on the 12th. The Initiative Foundation makes the final decision on which are approved and it wants everything wrapped up quickly.
Lupulin Brewing, Third Street Brewhouse Featured on 2022 State Fair Beverage List
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Fair released its list of beverages and brews to be served up during the fair this year, and two local breweries are on the list. The Cherry Limeade Blonde from Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake melds sweet cherry flavors with tart line peel to bring back memories of riding bikes, water balloon fights, and swimming pools. Find it at The Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.
Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Stearns County Lake
Zebra mussels have been found in Lake Koronis in Stearns County. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed a report of zebra mussels in the Lake near Paynesville. The DNR reported that a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook on July 8 and reported...
Corridors of Commerce Funding Round Open
(KNSI) – Local governments have the opportunity to secure new funding for state highways through the Corridors of Commerce program. $250 million in total funding was made available during the 2021 legislative session to improve trunklines. The money is a combination of bonds and budgeted funds. Each county or...
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
Aitkin Police handling large crowds with summer events
Aitkin Police handling large crowds with summer events. (Aitkin, MN) — The summer has been busy for numerous reasons for the Aitkin Police Department with keeping the streets clear for a large influx of events and activity. In our monthly conversation with Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan, we spoke...
Extra Patrols Happening Near Stearns County Construction Zones
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to heed traffic restrictions in county construction zones. Personnel have received several complaints about drivers continuing through closed stretches, either entirely or with an exception solely for local traffic. The sheriff’s office in a release says refusal to respect the rules is unsafe for both workers and drivers, could potentially cause damage to the new road, and in rare cases may even result in the destruction of adjacent property.
Monarch Migration Fair Tickets On Sale
(KNSI) – The Monarch Joint Venture and Minnesota Native Landscapes are teaming up to give you front-row tickets to one of nature’s most awe-inspiring shows. Soon, Monarch butterflies will begin their migration from Canada and the northern United States to Mexico for the winter. It turns out a native plant grown by MNL in nearby Foley is a magnet for the majestic orange and black creatures. Monarch Joint Venture Communications Coordinator Stacy Carlson explains.
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
Aitkin, Itasca, Mille Lacs VCET Snapshot Year-To-Date
Release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office:. The Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) was created in January of 2022 and received State of Minnesota grant funding to investigate, identify, and disrupt illegal drug activity within the jurisdictions of the AIM VCET members. Law Enforcement Agencies throughout...
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls. According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday. Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a...
Foley Area Farm Grows World’s Largest Corn Maze
(KNSI) – A family farm near Foley is home to the world’s largest corn maze. Stoney Brook Farm’s larger-than-life attraction will open to the public on September 10th during its annual Harvest Fun Days. Manager and third-generation farmer Brad Chmielewski said this year’s crop rotation allowed field corn to be grown in a large field.
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
2 cows cause traffic hiccup on I-35 in the north metro
STACY, Minn. -- Two cows escaped from a north metro farm Tuesday and wandered onto Interstate 35. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says that the cows left their home in Stacy before wandering by a Kwik Trip gas station, through a trailer park and eventually onto the freeway. Deputies corralled the animals in the median near Wyoming with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol and Wyoming police. Video posted to social media showed the law enforcement officers herding the cows in the median as the animals tried to avoid them. A professional wrangler was required to get the cows into trailers, the sheriff's office said. While traffic was affected in the area, there were no crashes involving the cows.
Motorcycle Racer at Brainerd International Raceway Killed in Crash Last Friday
A fatal motorcycle crash at Brainerd International Raceway shut down all track activity at BIR last Friday. New York racer Scott Briody, 50, was competing in a qualifying run in the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 Class when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. No other motorcycles were involved. Lakeland...
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
