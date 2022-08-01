Benton County Fair Gets Underway Tuesday

STACY, Minn. -- Two cows escaped from a north metro farm Tuesday and wandered onto Interstate 35. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says that the cows left their home in Stacy before wandering by a Kwik Trip gas station, through a trailer park and eventually onto the freeway. Deputies corralled the animals in the median near Wyoming with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol and Wyoming police. Video posted to social media showed the law enforcement officers herding the cows in the median as the animals tried to avoid them. A professional wrangler was required to get the cows into trailers, the sheriff's office said. While traffic was affected in the area, there were no crashes involving the cows.

STACY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO