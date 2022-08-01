The reason Darnell Washington didn’t have the season many thought he would last year had almost nothing to do with Washington’s abilities. The 5-star tight end began the year with much hype after an encouraging finish to the 2020 season. With a full year in Georgia’s strength and conditioning program, Washington entered last August in better shape than when he arrived as a freshman. He seemed like the kind of player who would burst onto the scene as a sophomore and greatly impact Georgia’s passing offense.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO