www.waff.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Related
LOOK: Georgia Players Checking into Fall Camp
Players are back on campus Wednesday as Georgia is preparing for the official start of fall camp on Thursday.
Kirby Smart blunt in assessing Georgia football practices: ‘It’s about surviving fall camp’
The reason Darnell Washington didn’t have the season many thought he would last year had almost nothing to do with Washington’s abilities. The 5-star tight end began the year with much hype after an encouraging finish to the 2020 season. With a full year in Georgia’s strength and conditioning program, Washington entered last August in better shape than when he arrived as a freshman. He seemed like the kind of player who would burst onto the scene as a sophomore and greatly impact Georgia’s passing offense.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Tragic player death brings added incentive for Oregon football
ATHENS — Oregon will take the field against Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thoughts of a fallen teammate in mind. Coach Dan Lanning explained the Ducks, 17-point underdogs to the reigning champion Bulldogs, will have former tight end Spencer Webb on their minds all season. Webb...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
profootballnetwork.com
Top 10 returning players at Georgia State include Darren Grainger, Antavious Lane, and Bryquice Brown
A veteran team returns to Georgia State as the Panthers are led by a stout defense, four returning starters on the offensive line, and a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. Just who cracks the list of the top 10 players returning to Atlanta for the 2022 college football season? And how far can their quarterback Darren Grainger carry them in his second season as the starting signal-caller?
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fans, event planners blame Georgia gun laws over Music Midtown cancellation
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said, “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year.”. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned Monday that it appears a...
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
WYFF4.com
Georgia professor shoots, kills college freshman while she sat in car, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A university instructor in Georgia has been charged with killing an 18-year-old student who was fatally shot while sitting in her car, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Police said in a news release that Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford. Investigators said the gruesome discovery began...
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown Festival
Organizers of Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival cancelled the event on August 1, primarily due to safety concerns arising from whether they could implement a local ban on guns from the festival site.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
2014 'Guns Everywhere' law was controversial, but didn't appear to spike shooting rate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Georgia gun law enacted eight years ago, cited as the reason for this week’s surprise cancellation of Music Midtown, required public parks to be among the places legal gun owners were allowed to carry firearms. Opponents of that law said it would spike gun violence,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
CBS 46
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
accesswdun.com
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum will not seek a fourth term
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum has decided not to seek another term in 2024. That announcement came on social media late Sunday night. First elected sheriff in 2012, Mangum said she is thankful to have won three elections and will continue to serve to the best of her ability over the next two years and five months.
Comments / 0