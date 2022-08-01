ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto, WI

Two people rescued from bay after kayak overturns near Oconto

By OCONTO COUNTY
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHpeA_0h0ZCshM00

OCONTO – Two people were rescued from the bay Saturday after their kayak overturned.

Oconto Fire and Rescue Department members responded to a call about the kayakers hanging from the side of the craft off Oconto City Park about 11:36 a.m.

The rescue boat was launched from Oconto’s harbor. The overturned kayak was quickly located, firefighter/EMT Steve McFadden said in a news release.

Both kayakers, who were not wearing life vests, were taken aboard. The kayak was secured for towing.

Once at shore, the kayakers were assessed for injuries and hypothermia, but were determined to be unhurt.

In addition to the rescue boat, a rescue truck, one engine, one command truck, and two ambulances with 11 firefighter/EMTs, responded, as well as two Oconto County Sheriff’s deputies.

OFRD also responded to two unrelated medical emergencies during this incident.

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS:Check out our website!

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whby.com

Dump truck with bed up crashes into I-41 overpass

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK, Wis. — An Interstate 41 overpass is damaged after a dump truck with its bed up crashes into it. The truck struck the Rosehill Road bridge near Kaukauna around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. The crash created cracks in the bridge and caused pieces of cement to fall...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago Co. Sheriff releases report of semi crash that killed toddler, blood sample taken from driver

(WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding the crash that happened on July 25 that resulted in an 8-month-old’s death. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released the Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Accident Report – Tracs crash report form. The document is reportedly intended to collect and report information to the State of Wisconsin.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dump truck hits overpass in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A dump truck hit an overpass in the Kaukauna area Wednesday morning. It happened again on I-41 at Highway CC/Rosehill Road. It was the second time this summer that bridge was hit by a dump truck with its loader up. Southbound lanes were closed for several...
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oconto County, WI
Accidents
Oconto, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Oconto County, WI
City
Oconto, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Oconto County, WI
Crime & Safety
Fox11online.com

I-41 reopens after dump truck strikes overpass

(WLUK) -- I-41 has been reopened after being closed for over five and a half hours due to a dump truck striking an overpass. It happened around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the box of the dump truck was raising up as it was driving and it wasn't noticed and struck the overpass on Rosehill Road near Kaukauna.
KAUKAUNA, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Washington Island Fire, Coast Guard tow damaged boat

A potentially dangerous situation near Plum Island was thwarted Sunday morning thanks to the quick action of the Washington Island Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard. The call came into Door County Dispatch just before 6:30 a.m. after a boat scraped some rocks near Plum Island, wrecking some of its equipment, including the vessel’s propeller. The boat eventually lost power, and its two passengers believed it was taking on water. The United States Coast Guard was able to take the disabled boat most of the way to Detroit Harbor on Washington Island. When the water became too shallow for the Coast Guard’s boat, the Washington Island Fire Department launched its watercraft to bring the disabled vessel the rest of the way to a dock. There were no injuries in the incident.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

"Suspicious" death in Green Bay, victim's car may be in U.P.

We had some 90 degree days, but was July much hotter than usual? And what does Brad find so odd about the rainfall?. The state health department received the first payment from the agreement with three major pharmaceutical distributors and Johson & Johnson. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Jason Zimmerman talks...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayakers#City Park#Accident#Oconto Fire#Rescue Department#Oconto County Sheriff
Fox11online.com

Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers

(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set for Manitowoc Woman Following a Weekend Vehicle Crash

Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 45-year-old Manitowoc woman following a single vehicle crash over the weekend. Melissa A. Stever is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Fentanyl and First Offense-OWI. Police were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue late Sunday afternoon and when they approached...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

‘Armed and dangerous’ Green Bay homicide suspect captured in Alabama

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The search is over for a Michigan man believed to be connected to a homicide investigation in Green Bay. Police were searching for Caleb Anderson in connection with the death of a person at an apartment complex on Packerland Dr. and was believed to be driving the victim’s car.
GREEN BAY, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper. The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Steven Huss attacks woman (WARNING: LANGUAGE)

The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. Fox Crossing police host a family-friendly event connecting neighbors and police officers. Woman records attack in Appleton. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The criminal complaint says Steven Huss confronted the woman, knocked her to the ground...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Squabble over picking up tools at Brown County job site leads to hit & run charges

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A disturbance about picking up tools at a job site in Lawrence lead to an Oconto Falls man allegedly hitting a coworker with his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Matthew Loberger is facing three charges from the incident. On July 28, an officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was notified of a possible hit-and-run that caused a person to go to the hospital.
LAWRENCE, WI
whby.com

Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead, one in custody following strangulation in Shawano County

WESCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following the death of a 59-year-old woman on June 25, 2022, in the Town of Wescott. According to a release, around 4:13 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence for a report of a woman who was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shawano County Deputy Coroner.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy