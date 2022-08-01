Two people rescued from bay after kayak overturns near Oconto

OCONTO – Two people were rescued from the bay Saturday after their kayak overturned.

Oconto Fire and Rescue Department members responded to a call about the kayakers hanging from the side of the craft off Oconto City Park about 11:36 a.m.

The rescue boat was launched from Oconto’s harbor. The overturned kayak was quickly located, firefighter/EMT Steve McFadden said in a news release.

Both kayakers, who were not wearing life vests, were taken aboard. The kayak was secured for towing.

Once at shore, the kayakers were assessed for injuries and hypothermia, but were determined to be unhurt.

In addition to the rescue boat, a rescue truck, one engine, one command truck, and two ambulances with 11 firefighter/EMTs, responded, as well as two Oconto County Sheriff’s deputies.

OFRD also responded to two unrelated medical emergencies during this incident.

