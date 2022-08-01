No swim advisories for some Manatee County beaches

MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Deputy and the Employee of the month have been recognized by Sheriff Rick Wells. On June 16, Deputy Christian Ruiz was driving into work through Hillsborough County. He saw a mobile home on fire, knocked on the front door to alert the occupants and ensured everyone was safely evacuated. He then helped the homeowner fight the fire with fire extinguisher and a garden hose until the fire department arrived. For his actions, he has been awarded the MCSO Deputy of the Month for July 2022.

