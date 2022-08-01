No swim advisories for some Manatee County beaches

www.snntv.com
'No-swim' advisories still in effect for some Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The Sarasota County Health Department is testing waters on the Suncoast after no-swim advisories were issued on a handful of beaches last week. Most of the beaches lifted the advisory, but Brohard Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, and Ringling Causeway or Bird Key Park remain under the advisory.
Bishop Museum receives nearly $550,000 to expand manatee rehab program
MANATEE COUNTY - Amid a high level of manatee mortality, Manatee County's Bishop Museum of Science and Nature will receive more than $500,000 from the state to expand its care program to help save the manatees. “This is going to be very important for manatee survival as well as for...
Help name the Ibis pair at Sarasota's Bay Park
SARASOTA- The Bay Park Conservancy needs your help naming two giant Ibis located at one of their new play areas. Nearly 300 submissions were sent in, and they have narrowed it down to 5:. - Buggs and Grubbs. - Gumbo and Limbo. - Pecky and Plucky. - Sara and Zota.
CHECK THIS OUT: Potential designs for City of Sarasota seal revealed
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - We're getting a first look at potential designs for the new City of Sarasota seal. The City Commission got a look at possible contenders at a meeting on Monday. Most of the designs have the Ringling Causeway bridge, nature, and the sun. The City Commission is...
Sarasota County deputies to crack down on accident-prone intersections
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received funding for a High Visibility Enforcement initiative for pedestrian and bicycle safety. Sarasota County ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. To protect the safety...
Motorcyclist dies in Manatee County crash
MANATEE COUNTY- One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. According to Florida Highway Patrol, The Motorcycle was heading Northbound on Lakewood Ranch Blvd just before 11 AM and was speeding. The driver attempted to pass a vehicle as he approached a driveway exit near Gatewood Drive. The motorcycle hit a car exiting the driveway, spinning the car while the driver was flung from the motorcycle.
FDOH urges you to protect yourself from mosquitoes
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Lots of rain means lots of mosquitoes! So the Sarasota County Health Department is urging you to protect yourself during this summer season. While bites are usually annoying, they can be dangerous. Mosquitoes are the number one killer in the world, carrying diseases like the West...
Sarasota bicyclist dies after hit by SUV
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A 59-year-old Sarasota man has died from the injuries he sustained in a crash, while he was stopped on his bike. It happened Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven...
Dep. Ruiz, Buird recognized with MCSO awards
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Deputy and the Employee of the month have been recognized by Sheriff Rick Wells. On June 16, Deputy Christian Ruiz was driving into work through Hillsborough County. He saw a mobile home on fire, knocked on the front door to alert the occupants and ensured everyone was safely evacuated. He then helped the homeowner fight the fire with fire extinguisher and a garden hose until the fire department arrived. For his actions, he has been awarded the MCSO Deputy of the Month for July 2022.
Manatee County clerk officials warn of jury duty scams
MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County clerk officials are warning residents of a recent jury duty scam reported in the county. "We would never call you on the phone or we will certainly never ask for gift cards or anything of that nature," said Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Angelina Colonneso.
City commission asks staff to bring forward inclusionary zoning policy
SARASOTA- Sarasota City Commission looking into a different approach to build more Affordable Housing. As the city is updating zoning and comprehensive plans, Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch wants the commission to consider inclusionary zoning. “Let’s make sure we capture this opportunity before we give it away,” Commissioner Ahearn-Koch said. “Because if...
Sarasota resident travels to Ukraine offering aid, a second time
SARASOTA (WSNN) - SNN has been following the journey of a Sarasota resident who embarked on a trip to Ukraine to help the residents in need, for a second time. And it turns out, it’s hard to have a game plan when you’re in a warzone. "As with...
Man indicted in 1990 murder of Deep Creek woman
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - A big step in a Charlotte County cold case. A man sitting on death row states away is now indicted in a 1990 murder case. The man has a violent history which landed him behind bars. But the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is not letting his...
Crash leaves 19-year-old Sarasota boy in critical condition
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A 19-year-old Sarasota boy is in critical condition after a crash. It happened just before 9 Tuesday morning, near the intersection of Fruitville and Debrecen Roads. The teen was driving a car north on Debrecen Road, south of Fruitville Road. A semi was traveling east on...
WOW: Punta Gorda crash caught on dashcam video
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is sharing video of a car accident to raise awareness of the dangers on the road. The Sheriff's Office shared the video on Facebook Tuesday as a scary reminder to drive with caution. This spinout crash was captured on CCSO Deputy...
Sarasota woman and team witness airstrike in Ukraine
(SARASOTA COUNTY) - (WSNN) - A normal day turned into a nightmare in Vinnytsia, a city in Western Ukraine, when on July 14th, a missile struck a shopping center. A Sarasota woman and her team explain the details of the blast. "It was pure chaos," Alex21 for Ukraine Founder Liz...
Sarasota Boxing Club is in search of new home
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - A local boxing club that's made its mark on the Suncoast for 37 years, is looking for a new home. The Sarasota Boxing Club ran by Florida Boxing Hall of Famer, Harold Wilen, is looking for a new home. Currently located at 2030 Harvard Street behind Subway, Coach Wilen and his clients are looking for a new facility, as their lease ends in October.
Circus Ring of Fame announces 2023 Ring finalists
Sarasota, FL – August 3, 2022 (SNN TV) - The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation announced Wednesday the top ten (10) finalists for the class of 2023. Voting to select three (3) Circus Ring of Fame inductees will commence on Wednesday, August 3 beginning noon EDT. The online voting will close September 5, 2022 at midnight. The induction ceremony will take place Saturday, February 4, 2023. “This year the nominating committee was very thorough in its deliberations,” said Bill Powell, Chair of the Foundation. “We believe the candidates are all worthy of consideration but only three will be the deserving inductees representing the highest of achievement in circus arts and culture,” he noted.
Country star Scotty McCreery is coming to Sarasota
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Hit country artist Scotty McCreery is coming to play the Suncoast. He brings his newest tour to the Van Wezel on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m. McCreery launched his recording career by making...
Karan Higdon, Jamar Johnson help community with Summer Bash
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Two former Suncoast high school football stars banded together to give back to the kids in the community that helped raise them. Former Riverview football players, Jamar Johnson and Karan Higdon's Summer Bash was a success Saturday at the Robert L. Taylor Community Center The event gave away 250 backpacks and school supplies, as well as free haircuts and physicals to families on the Suncoast.
