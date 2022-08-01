ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

INTERVIEW: Bake Girl Magic visits CBS 46!

By Alexandra Parker
CBS 46
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

How Atlanta rappers Goodie Mob helped shape modern Black music from The South

From behind dark sunglasses, Andre 3000 once told a TV interviewer, “OutKast would not even be who we are if not for Goodie Mob.” If that’s so with OutKast – the influential duo known for early 2000s smashes like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move” – a case can easily be made Goodie Mob had that impact on most other recent Black music from The South too.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
atlantafi.com

Black Restaurant Week In Atlanta: NOSH Grand Tasting

It’s Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta is here. That means it’s time to support the best black-owned food businesses in the city. One of the top events you don’t want to miss is NOSH, the inaugural culinary showcase featuring Atlanta’s premiere black chefs, caterers and bartenders. Dive into the African diaspora and tantalize your taste buds with flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Festival With Future, 2 Chainz, Freddie Gibbs Canceled Due To Georgia Gun Laws

Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 festival, which was set to feature the likes of Future, 2 Chainz, and Freddie Gibbs, has been canceled due to a Georgia gun law. According to multiple reports on Monday (August 1), festival organizers pulled the plug on the show due to a Georgia state law that allows residents to carry firearms on public land. The event was supposed to take place at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on September 17-18.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

The Works announces August events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Works development in the Upper Westside neighborhood has announced its full lineup of August events. The events include weekly concerts, a blood drive and several dog-focused events. The full lineup is as follows:. Yappy Hour: Pup Meetup and PUPFEST. The first of several dog-focused events...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Television#Netflix S Sugar Rush
atlantafi.com

Black Restaurant Week Atlanta 2022: What To Know

Black Restaurant Week returns to Atlanta this week and into the next. Over the next several days, why not indulge in the very best black-owned food businesses in Atlanta. Black Restaurant Week is dedicated to supporting and promoting Atlanta’s African-American owned restaurants, food businesses and farms. Black Restaurant Week...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18. Artists confirmed with CBS46 that they were told by...
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Atlanta suffers economic blow from loss of Music Midtown

One of Atlanta’s largest annual festivals has been abruptly canceled without an official explanation, but many are speculating the state’s gun laws are to blame. Organizer Live Nation announced Monday that Music Midtown will no longer take place next month “due to circumstances beyond their control.”. The...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Hawks to hold final dancer auditions Aug. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks will hold the final auditions for their ATL Dancers team Aug. 7 at State Farm Arena. The first three rounds of auditions were held virtually and the final 16-20 person team will be announced at the showcase, which will be open to the public.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
AccessAtlanta

5 must-attend concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s the top of the week so while you’re planning out all the things you have to do this week, don’t forget to make some time for yourself - and when I say for yourself, I mean you and your favorite artist. These are some of the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlantic Station announces beach volleyball, more August events

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantic Station has announced a full slate of events in the month of August. Wellness Wednesdays will return each Wednesday in August. atl kula will hold free outdoor wellness classes on Atlantic Green. Frequent attendees can load up a rewards card and earn rewards such as free gear and Atlantic Station discounts when they check in.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Shake Shack restaurant to open Lenox Square location

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Shake Shack restaurant is set to open its seventh metro Atlanta location, according to officials. The Shake Shack will open Monday thru Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

Butcher Brown to headline Fayetteville’s first-ever Mad South Jazz Festival Aug. 6-Hosted by WCLK's Morris Baxter

Support for WCLK comes in part from Main Street Fayetteville, presenting the City’s first-ever Mad South Jazz Festival at City Center Park in Fayetteville. The festival is headlined by Butcher Brown—a five-member ensemble blending jazz with hip hop, funk, rap, rock, and soul. Sharing the stage are bassist Julian Vaughn, Bradie Speller + Climate Change along with WCLK’s Morris Brown as host.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Longtime Atlanta businessman and philanthropist Charles Loudermilk dies at 95

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta businessman and philanthropist Charles “Charlie” Loudermilk has died. He was 95. According to family, Loudermilk died after having complications from a stroke. Loudermilk is best known as the founder of furniture and appliance store Aaron’s, which he first opened in 1995. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy