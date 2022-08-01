INTERVIEW: Bake Girl Magic visits CBS 46!

From behind dark sunglasses, Andre 3000 once told a TV interviewer, “OutKast would not even be who we are if not for Goodie Mob.” If that’s so with OutKast – the influential duo known for early 2000s smashes like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move” – a case can easily be made Goodie Mob had that impact on most other recent Black music from The South too.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO