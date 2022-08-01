2022 Gazette Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Jeanne Mei Mangan Larouche, Northampton

www.amherstbulletin.com
2022 Gazette Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Aengus Cox, Amherst
Tennis hooked Aengus Cox like no other sport could. The curiosity began an early morning at Bay Road Tennis Club when the “11- or 12”-year-old tagged along with his mother Molly Whalen. She was working with the legendary Art Carrington. A racket found its way into Aengus’ hands. He kept showing up to hit and joined a morning tennis for beginners class. That progressed to an after school program with more advanced kids.
UMass launches chancellor search
AMHERST — A search committee began meeting this week to find a successor to University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy, who plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. The 20-member committee is made up of faculty members, UMass alumni, staff, board of trustees...
Deerfield’s 350th celebration to feature oral histories
SOUTH DEERFIELD — Following in the footsteps of Northfield, Deerfield’s 350th celebration next year will also feature the oral histories of residents through interviews conducted by volunteers. After hearing about the Northfield 350th Committee working with Sunderland residents and oral historians Carrie and Michael Kline, Peter Thomas contacted...
Barriers to barbering: Amherst barber, politician pushing for changes to state regulations
Anyone who knows “Matt the Barber” Haskins knows he’s a passionate evangelist and practitioner of his trade. But lately, Haskins has stopped bringing up barbering to people in need of a pathway in life, due to the hurdles facing western Massachusetts residents looking to get into the trade.
Hadley board eyes cellphone limits for Hopkins students
HADLEY — Hopkins Academy students may be prohibited from using cellphones during the school day as the School Committee considers adopting a new policy for electronic devices after hearing significant concerns from teachers about their impact on learning. “If we can find a way to limit students’ distractions during...
The Lehrer Report: July 29, 2022
Garden report: I harvested two tomatoes, scallions and a large cucumber. I will make refrigerator pickles with the cucumber and add some scallions and dill from the garden. I had a hummingbird feeding on my zinnias. The really small size and speed of the bird amazes me. Indoors, the trinity...
Guest columnist John Varner: Misrepresented zoning views sank appointment
This is in response to Gazette reporter Scott Merzbach’s article reporting on the Amherst Town Council discussion of my application for a seat as an alternate member of Amherst’s Zoning Board of Appeals [see Page A1, “Zoning hopeful rejected for views”]. The meeting was acrimonious enough to warrant press coverage. I feel maligned by the process, and slandered by political posturing.
Changing finances put Amherst’s plan for four big projects in jeopardy
AMHERST — Changing economic conditions, accelerating construction costs and rising interest rates are prompting Amherst officials to reassess a financial plan from February 2021 that will guide the town in paying for four new municipal buildings. The Finance Committee learned last week from Finance Director Sean Mangano, Comptroller Sonia...
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart
HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
Amherst Media finds temporary home on University Drive
AMHERST — An office building on University Drive will be the temporary home for Amherst Media for up to two years as officials at the community access station look to begin construction on new headquarters on Main Street. Amherst Media’s relocation to 101 University Drive, also known as the...
Amherst council rejects zoning appointee over pro-abutter views
AMHERST — An associate position on the Zoning Board of Appeals remains vacant this week after the Town Council turned down a resident’s application to serve on the panel, in part due to concerns with his written responses to a council subcommittee’s questions. In a second meeting...
Around Amherst: Council adopts resolutions on abortion access, gun safety, plant medicines
AMHERST — The Town Council is going on the record supporting access to safe and legal abortion, opposing gun legislation that threatens public safety, and endorsing decriminalizing plant medicines. At its July 18 meeting, 11 councilors unanimously adopted the abortion- and gun-related resolutions, while the resolution focused on plant...
Amherst panel considers calls for more rental oversight
AMHERST — Amherst’s rental permitting should offer more transparency to those who rent homes and apartments in town, and ensure that landlords are treating people fairly, according to some suggestions for improving the decade-old system. For University of Massachusetts students Mark Murdy and Dylan Nguyen, who spoke to...
