Colorado Springs Gazette: Judge restores the freedom of airmen

www.coloradopolitics.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022InsiderFamiliesColorado Springs, CO
Looking for Love? Try the Vending Machine at Co.A.T.I. UpriseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Santa Claus Is Always in Season at the North PoleColorado JillCascade, CO
Tejon Eatery's Mac Out Serves the Ultimate Comfort FoodColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Students in Grades K - 12 Admitted Free to Olympic Museum Through August 15thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”
coloradopols.com
Republican Recount Requests Reach New Low
This is all very confusing, which is fitting since the original logic behind these recount requests never made much sense in the first place. We’ll do our best to explain all of the bizarre angles involved in this pointless process. First up, as Quentin Young reports for Colorado Newsline:
coloradonewsline.com
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge tosses suit by 'high priestess' of cannabis-focused church against Colorado Springs police
A federal judge confirmed last month that neither Colorado Springs police nor the city itself was liable for any constitutional violation, tossing a lawsuit from the leader of a cannabis-focused ministry who was unhappy with officers' presence on her property. Candace Sgaggio, the "high priestess" for Green Faith Ministry, claimed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradopolitics.com
Unsuccessful legislative candidate in Colorado more than triples fundraising for recount
After losing the Republican primary election in June, legislative candidate Lynda Zamora Wilson raised more than three times her previous fundraising total to help fund a recount. Zamora Wilson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, challenged incumbent state Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, for his seat representing Senate District 9 in...
cpr.org
Why mediation didn’t resolve what to do with Pueblo’s Columbus monument
At a busy intersection in Pueblo there’s a monument topped by a bronze bust of Christopher Columbus, a figure whose legacy is controversial. Two years ago a group of Puebloans embarked on mediation regarding what to do with the statue. Pueblo is known for its ethnic diversity, including many...
coloradopolitics.com
Primary election results unchanged: Tina Peters gains 1 vote in El Paso County recount
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office completed requested discretionary recounts in four Republican primary election races Wednesday afternoon, and the June 28 outcome remains the same, officials said. Unsuccessful GOP candidates Peter Lupia, Dr. Rae Ann Weber, Lynda Zamora Wilson and Tina Peters received recounts in their respective...
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters, GOP candidates sue to stop recount, alleging El Paso County uses 'unreliable' voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
RELATED PEOPLE
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso's voting machines pass accuracy test, contradicting Tina Peters' claim of high error rate
El Paso County election officials began tabulating tens of thousands of ballots over the weekend after the voting machines passed an accuracy test, contradicting claims of a high error rate by Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who, along with three other candidates, requested a recount after losing her primary race for Secretary of State.
DougCo commissioners order another investigation of Thomas
L-R: Douglas County commissioners Abe Laydon, Lora Thomas and George Teal.Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fresh on the heels of a $17,000, 12-page investigation report into actions by Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas, her two fellow commissioners directed the county attorney to investigate Thomas over her alleged release of at least part of the report to a Denver TV station.
cpr.org
A proposal in Colorado Springs may pay people transitioning out of homelessness to clean trash from city rights of way
The Colorado Springs City Council is set to vote on a new $2.7 million program to clean trash from city rights of way — and they’d like to employ people transitioning out of homelessness to do it. The proposed funding, adding to the city’s Keep it Clean COS...
KRDO
State of Colorado plans to take over firefighting station at Pueblo airport
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention and Control is planning on renting out a firefighting reload base and office space at the Pueblo Memorial Airport. According to DFPC Deputy Chief Phil Daniels, the U.S. Forest Service previously leased the same space for over 25 years, but the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Colorado City without a post office, again
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time since 2019, the residents of Colorado City don't have access to the United States Postal Service (USPS) in their own community. City officials told 13 Investigates that an agreement between a contracted employee and USPS ended on July 30, 2022. Since...
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Colorado City postman says USPS abandoned community, post office remains closed
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After providing postal services to the community of Colorado City for less than a month, the most recently contracted postal worker with the left. 13 Investigations has learned what caused the abrupt departure. Terry Irick, a resident from Pueblo, agreed to start providing postal services to the people of Colorado The post Colorado City postman says USPS abandoned community, post office remains closed appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
BRAUCHLER | How many car thefts is Weiser cool with?
Last week, during July's National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, The Gazette’s Julia Cardi explored the possible answers to the undeniable spike in Colorado’s rate of car thefts. We live in the car theft capital of the United States. Those in power during this public safety disaster are quick to blame countless factors, none of which relate to them. In large part, the policies advanced by Colorado’s governor, attorney general, legislature and a handful of progressive prosecutors have created an environment so permissive of crime, and tolerable and welcoming to those who commit it that, in a mere 10 years, Colorado’s rate of motor vehicle theft has gone from less than the national average to leading every state in America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
'The world lost a beautiful, faith-filled soul': Colorado boy remembered after deadly rattlesnake bite
It’s been an arduous journey to surrender for Lindsey Currat. The Colorado Springs mother prayed for five days while her son was under the care of trauma doctors, begging God to heal him and perform a miracle. But nothing she could do would cure his pain and help her understand the complexities of life support and death.
mountainjackpot.com
Woodland Park Moving Ahead With Sterner Rules For Handling Vacation Home Boom
City Officials Mull New Regulations For STR Properties. The issue of whether or not to impose restrictions, taxes, and code enforcement changes on the growing trend of short-term rentals (STRs) in Colorado is now front and center in Woodland Park politics. At a recent city council meeting, the panel of...
Metronet has pledged $130 million in a fully funded investment
Metronet, the nation's largest independently owned fiber optic company has begun construction of a new fiber optic network here in Colorado Springs.
coloradopolitics.com
Fountain voters to decide whether to raise property taxes for police, fire staff
Fountain voters will decide in November whether to increase property taxes to hire additional police officers and firefighters. The city would like to increase property taxes from 10.239 mills to 16.339 mills to hire an additional six police officers and six more firefighters and raise more funds for retention and recruitment, city officials said. If approved, voters would pay $183 more annually on a $400,000 house to raise $1.7 million for public safety each year, City Manager Scott Trainor said.
Comments / 2