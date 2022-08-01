GPD: Three Teens arrested after chase in stolen car

A police chase overnight has resulted in the arrest of three teenagers and the seizure of multiple guns from a stolen vehicle. The Greenville Police Department says, that an officer located a stolen vehicle just after 12AM Monday and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase. The pursuit continued to a dead end street and the suspects then attempted to run on foot. All three suspects were apprehended and then taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle turned up three guns. Police say, two of the suspects are 15 years old and the other is 16. They all face charges for weapons violations, possession of a stolen vehicle, interfering with police and failure to stop for a blue light. Their identities have not been released due to them being underage.