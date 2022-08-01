Coronavirus Watch: President back in isolation

It's been a long couple of weeks for the president.

President Joe Biden was planning to be in Michigan tomorrow, but instead finds himself in isolation — again — after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in recent weeks.

Biden, 79, first tested positive on July 21 and was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. On Saturday, it happened again, in a rare "rebound" case following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

According to the White House physician, the president "has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well."

Here's what we know about the president's case.

Private schools getting public COVID-19 funds

Michigan's schools — both public and private — have been hit hard by the mental health crisis.

But some critics aren't happy about the fact that many private schools across the state are receiving a portion of the COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government.

But how are those funds being spent? Tracking the data is tough, as our education reporter Lily Altavena discovered.

