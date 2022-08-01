ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Coronavirus Watch: President back in isolation

By Elissa Robinson, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkSYo_0h0Z9BXR00

It's been a long couple of weeks for the president.

President Joe Biden was planning to be in Michigan tomorrow, but instead finds himself in isolation — again — after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in recent weeks.

Biden, 79, first tested positive on July 21 and was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. On Saturday, it happened again, in a rare "rebound" case following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

According to the White House physician, the president "has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well."

Here's what we know about the president's case.

Thanks for joining us for today's edition of Coronavirus Watch. Can you believe it's already August? For parents and teachers, the back-to-school countdown is on.

Here's how COVID-19 is making news in Michigan and beyond.

Private schools getting public COVID-19 funds

Michigan's schools — both public and private — have been hit hard by the mental health crisis.

But some critics aren't happy about the fact that many private schools across the state are receiving a portion of the COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government.

But how are those funds being spent? Tracking the data is tough, as our education reporter Lily Altavena discovered.

Tuesday is a big one

OK, this isn't an election newsletter, I get it. We've got one of those.

But Tuesday's primary election will have a huge impact on how Michigan goes forward as a state, impacting policies, leaders in your community and more.

We're here to help. If you need to get registered, it's not too late. We've also got a look at who's on the ballot, where to vote (based on your address) and much more.

You'll find it all right here.

Get out there tomorrow and do your civic duty!

Contact Elissa Robinson at erobinson@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @lissa218. Want to read more from Elissa? Click here — and then sign up for our Woodward 248 andCoronavirus Watch newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Jha: Here’s what you need to know about COVID ‘rebound’ as Biden goes back into quarantine

"I care less about rebound than I care about preventing serious illness. And Pax did that." Even with President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday after he was cleared to exit isolation — in what is known as a “rebound” case — White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha urges people not to distrust the Pfizer product Paxlovid that may have caused the rebound.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
outbreaknewstoday.com

China bubonic plague case: Hong Kong officials offer a little more info

In a follow-up on the bubonic plague case reported from Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reports:. The case involves a 45-year-old male patient living in Yinchuan. He worked on a farm in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. He developed symptoms on July 12 and was confirmed to have bubonic plague on July 19. The patient is currently in stable condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House
Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Joe Biden likely infected by highly contagious BA.5 subvariant

President Biden's coronavirus likely stemmed from the Omicron subvariant BA.5, currently the most dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., according to a letter from the White House physician on Saturday. The big picture: BA.5 is responsible for 75-80% of infections in the U.S., his physician Kevin O'Connor said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Meet ‘Centaurus,’ the new ‘stealth Omicron.’ It was just found in the U.S. and may escape immunity more than any other COVID strain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A new Omicron subvariant on the radar of the World Health Organization—one some experts say could be the most immune-evasive yet—has been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy