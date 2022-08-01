Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery

saratogaliving.com
newyorkalmanack.com
A Photographer Visits Utica, Saratoga & Albany in 1878
This essay by John Nicol, PhD, first appeared on July 12, 1878 in The British Journal of Photography. Utica, intersected by the Erie and Hudson Canal, is really a beautiful place. Free from the geometric regularity of most of the American cities, its tree-lined streets impart to it the truly American sylvan character, while the size and elegance of its suburban residences show that its people are prosperous to a degree unknown in similar cities in the old country.
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be show girls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
wamc.org
History is never settled at the Schuyler Mansion in Albany
With many school districts and even entire states moving to limit unflattering but factual accounts of American history, including maltreatment of indigenous people and slavery, curators at the Schuyler Mansion Historical Site in Albany are heading in the other direction. “We start talking about slavery here in the visitor center,...
WNYT
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
Filipino restaurant gets permanent spot in Cohoes
Chee-bog, a restaurant serving Filipino food, has found a permanent location in Cohoes. The new restaurant will be at 300 Ontario Street, which is the former location of The Tiny Diney.
New cat-themed store opens in downtown Schenectady
The Spicy Purrito, a cat-themed shop, has opened at 34 Jay Street. Owner Tonya Hall expanded into the new storefront after growing a strong customer base at a space she leased inside The Schenectady Trading Company on Union Street.
Saratoga County restaurant closing after licensing issues
The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don't have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.
New Business Being Built on Wolf Road That’s Not a Restaurant!
It seems when we talk about a new business being built on Wolf Road in Colonie it's a new restaurant. Well, this time it's a business that has been in the Capital Region for a century and has outgrown its current location. It will be built between a bunch of restaurants on Wolf Road.
albany.org
Albany County Day Trip Itinerary: Bethlehem, Coeymans & New Scotland
Embark on an Albany County day trip in the Towns of Bethlehem, Coeymans and New Scotland. From kayaking along the Hudson River, to exploring Albany County's only arboretum, these three bordering towns offer a day trip packed with outdoor adventures. Keep reading for a day trip itinerary for Bethlehem, Coeymans and New Scotland.
Rich get Richer! Is Saratoga County Getting a Million Dollar ‘Destination Playground’?
The rich get richer! Is Saratoga County getting a million dollar "destination playground'?. If funding goes according to plan, there's a proposed design for a nearly 10,000-square-foot, million-dollar, “destination playground” that would be built in Saratoga County starting sometime late next Summer or early Fall. And this structure,...
Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway, it’s not about the destination, but the journey! Since their grand opening in May, the new scenic train adventure in Corinth has been on a roll. “People love it! The word is quickly spreading, the trains are full on weekends, we have families […]
Off the Beaten Path: Rockn J Flea & Antiques
Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques celebrated five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
WNYT
Schenectady CEO dies in Minnesota stock race
The CEO of a Schenectady business has died after crashing in a professional race in Minnesota. Moto-America and Brainerd International Raceway say Scott Briody died after crashing during a qualifying session on Friday. It was for the MotoAmerica’s Stock 1000 Race. Out of respect, all track activity was cancelled...
5 things to know this Wednesday, August 3
Today's five things to know include new leads in a cold case dating all the way back to 1959, a beloved Saratoga County restaurant closing due to licensing issues, and a Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine.
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Albany TV Station Celebrates 40 Years On The Air
If you grew up in the Capital Region, you absolutely know Fox 23 - or as it was originally branded - WXXA TV 23. WXXA was the area's first independent TV station when it signed on July 30th, 1982. At the time, the only other over-the-air options were the networks:...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Enjoy food, music, vendors at Amsterdam’s RiverFest
The sixth annual RiverFest is returning to Amsterdam's Riverlink Park on Saturday, August 6 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, which is sponsored by Sticker Mule, includes food trucks, live music, vendors, a live water ski show, and fireworks.
