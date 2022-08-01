Kentucky men's basketball team holding open practice to raise funds for flood victims

www.wlwt.com
Details released for Kentucky's open practice, flood relief telethon
The Kentucky Basketball team has devised a unique way to give back to the victims of the deadly floods in Eastern Kentucky. The team, John Calipari, and Joe and Kelly Craft will host a telethon and open practice tomorrow night from 5-8 p.m. at Rupp Arena. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross to benefit the immediate needs of Kentuckians impacted by the floods.
NBA・
John Calipari shows love to Anthony Davis for offering $350K toward flood relief: ‘This is what makes you proud as a coach’
One of the greatest basketball players in University of Kentucky history is current Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. Davis was a member of the 2011-12 Kentucky team that won a national championship for the school. However, Kentucky head coach John Calipari is proud of Davis for a different reason right now.
UK to host open practice at Rupp Arena to benefit eastern Kentucky flood victims
The Kentucky basketball team has announced it will hold an open practice at Rupp Arena on Tuesday to benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Doors open at 5 PM and the practice starts at 6:30....
As season approaches, Eastern Kentucky high schools forge ahead with football preparations
“We need to try to keep things as normal as we can for these kids.” Coaches and players contributing to relief efforts while trying to stay on track for season kickoffs on Aug. 19.
KSR Today: Kentucky Football Media Day, Open Practice Highlights
Big Blue Nation, I hope you’re ready for another big day. After last night’s flood relief telethon and open practice — which included the announcement of a Gonzaga vs. Kentucky home-and-home series — we’re flipping sports and kicking it up another notch. Today is Kentucky Football Media Day, the frenzied conclusion to talking season. Fall camp begins tomorrow, which means the pads will soon be popping at the football training facility, and not a moment too soon.
