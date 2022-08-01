Kentucky men's basketball team holding open practice to raise funds for flood victims

The Kentucky Basketball team has devised a unique way to give back to the victims of the deadly floods in Eastern Kentucky. The team, John Calipari, and Joe and Kelly Craft will host a telethon and open practice tomorrow night from 5-8 p.m. at Rupp Arena. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross to benefit the immediate needs of Kentuckians impacted by the floods.

