'Summer scams' warning issued by Florida attorney general

Gov. DeSantis announces expansion of new opioid recovery program to 12 counties
FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday the expansion of a new opioid recovery program in Florida, the first of its kind in the nation, according to state officials. The new addiction care network — Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) — is run through the Department of Health, Department...
Following Kansas vote, Florida Democrats say abortion is on the ballot this year
Florida Democrats went on th offense over abortion rights Wednesday, a day after Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed lawmakers to pass future restrictions on abortions, including an outright ban. “Abortion rights won in Kansas last night,” tweeted Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried. “And I just...
Decision 2022: The race for Florida governor: Nikki Fried
We’re now less than a month away from the Aug. 23 primary election. Vote-by-mail ballots heading out already and early voting starting in a few weeks. The top race on the ballot for Democrats is the primary for governor. Voters will see four names on their ballots: Charlie Crist,...
Conversations with the Candidates: Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried
They share a common mission — removing Ron DeSantis from the Florida Governor's Mansion — but don't agree on who's best to take on the task in November. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida's only statewide elected Democrat, has repeatedly gone after the governor over his policies and personality.
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
3 years marked since El Paso mass shooting as country continues to grapple with gun violence
EL PASO, Texas — Wednesday marks three years since one of the darkest days in Texas history. A gunman opened fire inside an El Paso-area Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more. The accused shooter has yet to go to trial, and the ensuing...
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
As Central Florida temperatures hit new records, AC technicians work around the clock
CLERMONT, Fla — Temperatures are reaching new heights this summer season. More than 100 Million Americans are under a heat advisory watch or warning. In Central Florida temps have already soared over 95 degrees a number of times in July. What You Need To Know. Spectrum News weather experts...
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
HINDMAN, Ky. — Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity. The rising heat and humidity meant heat index values near 100 by midday, a steam bath that...
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Texas farmers, ranchers take economic hit with drought
FLORESVILLE, Texas — Texas is experiencing record-breaking heat. And along with it–drought. Right now, 85% of Texas is under extreme drought conditions. The record-breaking heat in Texas is causing crops to become smaller due to the drought. Russell Boening, a local farmer, says he is losing money due...
Ohio State Fair welcomes diverse music, entertainment lineup
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alicia Shoults, Ohio State Fair assistant general manager, is familiar with booking a variety of entertainment each year. “It takes months and months of work to find the appropriate balance of acts,” she said. She said it's a lot of work to accommodate most artists'...
Central Florida teen with rare disease hopes to inspire others with her art
Shannon Hayes, 14, loves art, and she has been using it to inspire others and express herself. Shannon Hayes has a rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy. Because she can't use a pencil and paper, the 14-year-old artist creates digital artwork using her iPad. MORE: Learn more about Shannon and...
