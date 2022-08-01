‘League of Legends’ fighter ‘Project L’ will be free-to-play

www.nme.com
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
Terraria devs still had 'unfinished business' that inspired latest update
The Labor of Love update "feels like one of those things that we needed to do before we could feel fully comfortable moving on," says Re-Logic. Terraria's developers have a hard time letting go. After a decade of work, Terraria was meant to get its final update in October 2020 (opens in new tab), which was already a 'just one more thing'-style return after the Journey's End update earlier that year. "For real this time, probably," we wrote about that "final update" at the time.
Professional ‘Apex Legends’ player ImperialHal swatted while streaming
Apex Legends streamer and professional esports player for TSM, Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, has been swatted live on Twitch. Swatting is a massive problem in the live streaming community and occurs when a viewer calls the streamer’s local police station and makes false reports in order to get the content creator “swatted” by officers.
Blizzard says ‘Overwatch 2’ skin survey prices were “randomised” and not final
After an online survey showing some potentially pricey cosmetics for Overwatch 2 made the rounds, Activision Blizzard has said that wasn’t indicative of the launch price for cosmetics. Last week a tweet showcasing an Overwatch survey made the rounds, as it asked a player how likely they were to...
Here’s how to watch today’s Pokémon Presents stream
The Pokémon Company has announced that a Pokémon Presents live stream will take place later today (August 3) – here’s how and when to watch it. The livestream is set to reveal details on Pokémon apps as well as sharing news on a variety of Pokémon games including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How ‘Dying Light 2”s parkour stumbles into mediocrity
System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane takes a tumble in Dying Light 2. Thus far in System Shack, I’ve only explored mechanics that help to make their respective games great. But since we tend to learn more from our mistakes than our successes, it’s worth occasionally delving into a game where the core ideas don’t quite work. By far the highest-profile disappointment of this year is Dying Light 2, Techland‘s free-running, zombie-bashing sequel that simply fails to live up to the fun of the original.
‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP
A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
‘A Clockwork Orange’’s Malcolm McDowell announces ‘Gloomwood’ delay
It’s been confirmed that the release of stealth horror-shooter Gloomwood has been pushed back by a few weeks. After being announced back in 2020, Gloomwood was set to be released later this month (August 16) but will now come to early-access on September 3. Announcing the news was legendary...
Watch Jackson Wang perform ‘Drive It Like You Stole It’ and ‘Blue’, unreleased tracks from new album ‘Magic Man’
Soloist and GOT7 member Jackson Wang debuted a few tracks from his forthcoming ‘Magic Man’ album at a recent performance in the Philippines. On July 29, Wang made an appearance at the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila show held at the Mall of Asia Arena alongside GOT7 bandmate BamBam and boyband TREASURE. Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park also made a surprise appearance at the event.
TechCrunch
Human cyborgs, passion economy and more — check out these Disrupt roundtable winners
If you’re not familiar with them, roundtables are 30-minute, expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect and explore collaborative opportunities. Of course, if you want...
Xbox Game Pass adds ‘Two Point Campus’ and more in August
Microsoft has announced a new wave of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass service over the next couple of weeks. As always, games both enter and leave Game Pass every month. These are the games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at the beginning of August:. Ghost...
Controversial ‘The Sims 4’ mod updates have been altered due to backlash
EA has backtracked on some of its The Sims 4 modding policy changes posted in July following fan backlash. Some of the controversial changes included the restrictions against promoting Mods “in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts”, meaning that players wouldn’t be allowed to use “game logos or trademarks, including versions of the plumbob, or key art designs” to promote them. Additionally, it was stated that mods “must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge”, and could not be “sold, licensed, or rented for a fee”.
‘Escape From Tarkov”s Factory map “definitely bled” into ‘Marauders’ development
Upcoming extraction shooter Marauders was openly inspired by Battlestate Games‘ Escape From Tarkov, but Small Impact Games‘ lead developer Cameron Small says that his love of one particular map – Factory – has “definitely bled” into development. Speaking to NME, Small shared that he’s...
‘Dying Light 2’ teases Chapter 2 details and outlines future update goals
An upcoming patch for Dying Light 2 will bring more enemies, missions and bounties for players when it arrives with the game’s second Chapter. In a video shared by developer Techland yesterday (August 1), game designer Karol Langier and senior brand manager Anna Kubica explored what the game’s next major update will bring.
Counter-Strike on Nintendo DS slaps
Fewnity is a French coder with a penchant for Nintendo DS projects, who over time has been building more and more ambitious projects. Always how it goes: you start off making Flappy Bird, and before you know it end up with an online version of Counter-Strike running on the hardware.
Terraria devs plan to tackle crossplay after next update
Terraria multiplayer will be playable across PC, consoles, and mobile if Re-Logic is successful. Terraria's developers are currently working on the Labor of Love update, which Re-Logic head of business strategy Ted Murphy described to me as a necessary bit of unfinished business (opens in new tab) for the team before moving on to its next game. But that doesn't mean Re-Logic's going to be totally finished with Terraria after Labor of Love. Murphy told me that after Labor of Love ships, Re-Logic has plans for another major addition: crossplay.
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ details to be revealed this weekend
It’s been confirmed that Infinity Ward is set to share new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this weekend at the League Championship. A tweet posted by the Call Of Duty League’s account reads: “Tune in to Championship Sunday where members of Infinity Ward will share new information on Modern Warfare 2”.
protocol.com
How I decided to move my music tech startup to London
Allison Clift-Jennings was already a seasoned Techstars founder when at the last minute, her latest startup, Tonic Audio, was accepted into the accelerator program’s 2022 London class. The chief technology officer and her husband, Tonic Audio co-founder and CEO Ethan Clift, trekked to the vibrant city from their home in Reno, Nevada, aiming to amp up the Tonic Audio app built for remote music collaboration.
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and WB Discovery’s OneFifty Renew Talent Development Program
Click here to read the full article. NewFilmmakers Los Angeles has renewed the NewNarratives talent development program that it launched last year with Warner Bros. Discovery’s OneFifty content banner. The NewNarratives program identifies emerging global artists by tapping into the community of international content creators that NFMLA has cultivated over the past 15 years. “OneFifty is a long-standing partner of NewFilmmakers LA,” said Axel Caballero, head of OneFifty. “The NewNarratives collaboration has yielded exciting new talent from around the globe and we look forward to the unique voices that will emerge this year.” The program launched in 2021 and received 200-plus entries from...
J-Hope of BTS becomes first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza
BTS member J-Hope performed his headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022 last night (July 31), making him the first South Korean to top the bill at the famed Chicago festival. J-Hope closed out the final night of this year’s Lollapalooza, performing on the Bud Light Seltzer stage adjacent to sets from Green Day and Polo & Pan. Other headliners at the festival included J. Cole, Kygo, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Metallica.
