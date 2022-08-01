ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones makes thoughts about ‘sniveling’ ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson clear

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has faced mounting criticism over the years for his failure to add the team’s former Super Bowl-winning head coach, Jimmy Johnson, to the organization’s Ring of Honor. Despite a promise to do so during the 2021 Hall of Fame game, Jones has yet to make an official decision.

The billionaire owner was asked about the lack of a ruling on Sunday – and made his thoughts about Johnson abundantly clear.

“I get to make that decision. It isn’t, at the end of the day, all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not,” Jones told NBC Dallas/Fort Worth.

The quote was a response to NBC reporter Newy Scruggs telling the Cowboys owner that his exclusion of Johnson seemed “petty.”

Tonight at 10PM on @NBCDFWSports I told Jerry Jones “it seems very petty” not having inducted @JimmyJohnson in the #Cowboys Ring of Honor. Jones responded, "I get to make that decision. It isn't, at the end of the day, all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not." pic.twitter.com/14lJR5Qj8Z

— Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) August 1, 2022

Jones and Johnson, both 79, have a notoriously testy relationship. One of Jones’ first moves as owner was to fire legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry and install Johnson as the second coach in team history. Johnson quickly found success, leading Dallas to Super Bowl victories in 1993 and 1994.

However, the relationship quickly deteriorated, with Johnson wanting more control over the team’s personnel decisions and Jones unwilling to give it up. Johnson left the team and was replaced by Barry Switzer, who led the Cowboys to a third Super Bowl in 1996 – though it was largely with players that Johnson acquired and developed.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Getty Images
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring
Getty Images

Since then, the Cowboys have yet to participate in an NFC Championship Game, let alone a Super Bowl. However, Jones has repeatedly refused to give the only coach that has experienced sustained success under his watch the team’s highest honor.

Scruggs added to his report that Jones “got testy at the end” of the interview. The owner has maintained that Johnson will get in the Ring of Honor, but an official decision has still yet to be made.

The Cowboys are now entering training camp for their third season under Mike McCarthy – the team’s seventh head coach since Johnson’s departure.

