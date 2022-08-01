Space Florida aims to expand role in financing aerospace projects

www.wlrn.org
The Roots’ Black Thought Joins Venture Capital Firm To Assist Black Entrepreneurs
The Roots‘ lead lyricist and co-founder Tariq Trotter, better known as “Black Thought, has joined a venture capital firm. Impellent Ventures, an equity-centric venture fund that run by founder David Brown and Philip Beauregard, has chosen Black Thought as general partner of the venture fund. “I’ve been keeping...
Benzinga
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Tech Startup ImIn Secures $1M in Seed Funding, Scales "Work-On-Demand" App Aimed at "Changing the Future of Work"
Tech startup, founded by Black woman entrepreneur Lauren Wilson, receives funding from Black-led venture capital fund Collab Capital. ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Less than six months after its founding, tech startup ImIn,Inc. (ImIn) has closed $1 million in seed funding to launch the company's answer to one of the most pervasive issues of today's workforce: absenteeism.
TechCrunch
A tale of two surveys: Fintech VCs change tune on investment landscape
What a difference a few months makes. In mid-February, we published a survey of 10 fintech investors with questions on topics such as what areas they are excited about and their outlook for the future. Here we are, not even six months later, and the vibe from the responses of our latest survey — this time of eight fintech investors — is a very different one.
D.A. Davidson Advises Leading Manufacturer and Distributor of Agriculture Equipment Heartland AG Systems on Its Sale to Titan Machinery
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to Heartland AG Systems, Inc. and its affiliates (Heartland). Heartland is the largest CASE IH Application Equipment distributorship in North America and one of the leading national distributors for sprayer parts and accessories to co-operatives and farm service providers. Titan Machinery, Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the U.S. and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment.
Oil Companies And Startups Seem To Want A Slice Of The On-Demand Fuel Delivery Service Pie
The on-demand economy is estimated to soar to $335 billion by 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Research. On-demand services have disrupted many industries, including travel, food delivery, transportation, healthcare, e-commerce and professional services, because of their ability to provide products and services quickly and conveniently. The on-demand concept, which gained...
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant
HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year.
