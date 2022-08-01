Make all of your language learning dreams come true with Babbel

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a lot in this world we don’t understand. Case in point: a woman from Colombia says she’s now fluent in an alien language after a trip to the ancient Teotihuacan pyramids just outside of Mexico City. The instant TikTok star said that after the aliens at the pyramid granted her the ability to communicate with them, she now serves as a medium for the spacemen, spreading their message to humanity.

Well, that’s a lot to unpack. And while the Babbel Language Learning method can’t teach you how to speak another tongue as fast as you’d learn it through alien intervention, Babbel certainly cosigns Strange Alien Lady and her galactic overlords’ vision of understanding through a common language.

Developed by over 150 earthbound linguistic experts and teachers , Babbel claims it can have you speaking confidently in any of the 14 languages they offer in as little as 21 days.

Whether you’re ready to finish the Spanish, French, or German training from your school years or attack a new choice like Russian, Swedish, or Japanese, learners immediately have access to over 8,500 hours of premium language education training.

Through traditional lessons and even not-so-traditional methods like videos, podcasts , and more, Babbel thrives by bulking up your basic conversational skills, featuring real-world situations covering topics like family, business, ordering a meal, booking transportation, and beyond.

Babbel Subscription , $6.25 a month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDTmd_0h0Z8QUt00
New York Post Store
Buy Now

Broken down into quick 10 to 15-minute lessons designed to slip into a busy schedule naturally, learners quickly build up a reservoir of words, phrases, and cultural knowledge in their new language to accelerate their training.

Of course, language is all about communication — and that’s centered around one-on-one speaking. Babbel not only serves up reviews to help critical lessons sink in, but with Babbel’s own speech recognition technology, learners are assessed on how well they’re speaking their new language. If there’s an area where your spoken-word game is a little spotty, Babbel will shore it up with some extra customized training to help you improve.

Learners can consider a Babbel membership as an investment in themselves. But even then, it never hurts to save some cash. With this offer, a Babbel subscription is available now for as low as $6.25 a month , a savings of 60% off the usual total.

Prices are subject to change.

