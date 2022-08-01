ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Battle Creek Enquirer

Body of missing 36-year-old man found near South Kalamazoo Avenue in Marshall

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

MARSHALL — The body of a missing 36-year-old Marshall man was found Thursday in a small wooded area near South Kalamazoo Avenue, according to police.

Michael Treciak was reported missing Wednesday. He had last been seen or heard from during the early morning hours of July 26, police said.

Treciak missed several scheduled work shifts and did not respond to phone calls after July 26, police said.

His body was discovered in the 1200 block of South Kalamazoo Avenue.

Police said they do not suspect foul play; an investigation is still in progress.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call the Marshall Police Department at 269-781-2596, Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

Comments / 4

Related
WILX-TV

Lansing police: Missing 15-year-old boy last seen July 28 found safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a missing teenage boy has been located safely. According to authorities, Sincere Portee is a 15-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Police said he was last seen at about 6 p.m. on East Edgewood Boulevard.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man shot after argument in vehicle

JACKSON, MI -- A man was treated and released from a Jackson hospital after being shot in the leg Tuesday, police said. At about 11:29 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the leg while walking near the Alpine Lake Apartment complex in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in

JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Calhoun County Dispatch#Silent Observer#G Steelebc
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in

JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
JACKSON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

74-year-old woman seriously injured in crash involving dump truck

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck in Robinson Township. Police say the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. in the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. A 74-year-old West Olive woman was driving southbound on 104th Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign. A dump truck hauling asphalt collided with the woman's vehicle.
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Police believe teen’s shooting of sister was accidental

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A teen suffered non-life threatening injuries when she was shot by her teenage brother, police said. Grand Rapids police continue to investigate but believe that the shooting was accidental. The incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the 1200 block of Eastern...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
LANSING, MI
go955.com

One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was shot, and two others were injured during a home invasion Friday night, July 29. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office working to piece together of what exactly took place when shots were fired during the incident that happened 11:48 p.m. at Gull Run Apartments in in Comstock Township.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

1K+
Followers
885
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy