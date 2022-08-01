Body of missing 36-year-old man found near South Kalamazoo Avenue in Marshall

MARSHALL — The body of a missing 36-year-old Marshall man was found Thursday in a small wooded area near South Kalamazoo Avenue, according to police.

Michael Treciak was reported missing Wednesday. He had last been seen or heard from during the early morning hours of July 26, police said.

Treciak missed several scheduled work shifts and did not respond to phone calls after July 26, police said.

His body was discovered in the 1200 block of South Kalamazoo Avenue.

Police said they do not suspect foul play; an investigation is still in progress.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call the Marshall Police Department at 269-781-2596, Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC