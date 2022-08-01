ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, OH

'Fun in the Ville' set for Thursday In Barnesville

By AVC News
 2 days ago
Your Radio Place

August Hometown Hereos

Bill has been a proactive community member for many years. Bill is a Lieutenant with the South Zanesville Fire Department where he dedicates a lot of his time to assure the safety, of the residents, of Springfield Township, and the Village of South Zanesville. Bill works full time in medical transportation where he directs wheelchair transports of patients throughout the state of Ohio assuring they get to their appointments on time and the continuity of their medical care is consistent. Bill is also very active in many charities including playing Santa at Christmas time, volunteering for multiple county parades and interacting with the kids as well as joining Habitat For Humanities where he directed building a playhouse for under privileged youth in his community.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

National Night Out takes place tonight in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – National Night Out will take place tonight at the Cambridge City Park pavilion from 6 to 9 o’clock. National Night Out is a nationwide event in an attempt to grow relationships between residents and local law enforcement agencies. It will feature a variety of activates...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Boil advisories listed for Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has announced two separate water boil advisories for the city. One affects Stewart, Clairmont and parts of Blane and Scott Avenues in addition to parts of Franklin Drive and North 18th Street. The other advisory affects parts of Highland Avenue.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Barnesville, OH
Barnesville, OH
Government
Your Radio Place

Kayak tours continue in Belmont County

BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Programming alert for over-the-air viewers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP and our family of stations will be unavailable to over-the-air customers only Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. This is due to electrical work being done at the transmitter site.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fire breaks out at unoccupied home in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A fire broke out on 225 Ohio Street in Steubenville Wednesday morning. Steubenville Fire Department arrived on scene as heavy fire was coming through the roof pretty quickly. Fire officials say the home was unoccupied and is a total loss. They say crews will be on scene for a while extinguishing the […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Officials get ODOT Intersection Improvement Project update in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation Intersection Improvement Project that started July 25 in Barnesville will continue through September. The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival will take place Sept. 22-25 and the improvement project will not be complete according to officials. The project would concentrate on the State Route 800 (Chestnut Street) and State Route 147 (Main Street) intersection which is the main intersection in the village.
BARNESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
News Break
Politics
westliberty.edu

Alumni Traveling Happy Hours are Big Success

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 2, 2022 — West Liberty University’s new Director of Alumni Affairs Amanda Bennett came up with a great way to meet and greet local alumni this summer that is proving to be a big success. “We began our ‘Alumni Traveling Happy Hours’ in the...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Heritage Music Bluesfest will keep you going

When Bruce Wheeler found himself wanting to start outdoor events in 2001, Heritage Port was the place for the first ever Heritage Music Bluesfest and every second weekend in August, besides 2020, has been dedicated to it ever since.  The Bluesfest features two stages – a main stage with national and international blues talent, as […]
WHEELING, WV
weelunk.com

Wheeling Italian Heritage Festival 2022: See Photos from the Celebration

The 2022 Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival took over Wheeling Heritage Port this weekend for its annual three-day celebration. This beloved summer festival celebrates all things Italy with live music, food, dancing and a bocce tournament. The festival is organized by a volunteer board of directors who have worked...
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Karen M. McElhaney

Karen Michelle McElhaney, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Zanesville on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Karen was born October 25, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio to Neil and Lavella McElhaney. After graduating from Bowling Green State University, she was an elementary school teacher for nearly 40 years at St. Nicholas School and more recently Bishop Fenwick. She was loved and respected by her many students and peers over the years.
ZANESVILLE, OH

