'Fun in the Ville' set for Thursday In Barnesville

August Hometown Hereos
Bill has been a proactive community member for many years. Bill is a Lieutenant with the South Zanesville Fire Department where he dedicates a lot of his time to assure the safety, of the residents, of Springfield Township, and the Village of South Zanesville. Bill works full time in medical transportation where he directs wheelchair transports of patients throughout the state of Ohio assuring they get to their appointments on time and the continuity of their medical care is consistent. Bill is also very active in many charities including playing Santa at Christmas time, volunteering for multiple county parades and interacting with the kids as well as joining Habitat For Humanities where he directed building a playhouse for under privileged youth in his community.
National Night Out takes place tonight in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – National Night Out will take place tonight at the Cambridge City Park pavilion from 6 to 9 o’clock. National Night Out is a nationwide event in an attempt to grow relationships between residents and local law enforcement agencies. It will feature a variety of activates...
Back To School Fun Fair opens its doors in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) On Wednesday (Aug 3) morning, the Marshall County Back To School Fun Fair takes place at the former West Virginia Penitentiary. There are a lot of school supply giveaways these days. But this one was perhaps the first and has set the bar high. More than a thousand kids and […]
Boil advisories listed for Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has announced two separate water boil advisories for the city. One affects Stewart, Clairmont and parts of Blane and Scott Avenues in addition to parts of Franklin Drive and North 18th Street. The other advisory affects parts of Highland Avenue.
Kayak tours continue in Belmont County
BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
WTAP
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP and our family of stations will be unavailable to over-the-air customers only Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. This is due to electrical work being done at the transmitter site.
Fire breaks out at unoccupied home in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A fire broke out on 225 Ohio Street in Steubenville Wednesday morning. Steubenville Fire Department arrived on scene as heavy fire was coming through the roof pretty quickly. Fire officials say the home was unoccupied and is a total loss. They say crews will be on scene for a while extinguishing the […]
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
Cambridge City Band Concert is canceled
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge City Band Concert, which was scheduled to happen on Thursday evening (August 4) has been canceled.
Officials get ODOT Intersection Improvement Project update in Barnesville
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation Intersection Improvement Project that started July 25 in Barnesville will continue through September. The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival will take place Sept. 22-25 and the improvement project will not be complete according to officials. The project would concentrate on the State Route 800 (Chestnut Street) and State Route 147 (Main Street) intersection which is the main intersection in the village.
WTAP
The City of Parkersburg installs new public safety blue light towers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two new public safety blue light towers have been placed in Point Park and Quincy Park. The towers are 24/7-- 365 one touch safety towers that will give calls to the Wood County 911 center with the simple touch of a button. When the button is...
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
westliberty.edu
Alumni Traveling Happy Hours are Big Success
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 2, 2022 — West Liberty University’s new Director of Alumni Affairs Amanda Bennett came up with a great way to meet and greet local alumni this summer that is proving to be a big success. “We began our ‘Alumni Traveling Happy Hours’ in the...
Community members come together after tornado leaves behind extensive damage
A tornado that swept through the area last night caused extensive damage in Dallas in Marshall County and in Beham, Pennsylvania. Trees were down, and structures were destroyed including a home. Monica Salvo says she was inside when the storms began to roll through. The power went out and she heard a loud noise, […]
Heritage Music Bluesfest will keep you going
When Bruce Wheeler found himself wanting to start outdoor events in 2001, Heritage Port was the place for the first ever Heritage Music Bluesfest and every second weekend in August, besides 2020, has been dedicated to it ever since. The Bluesfest features two stages – a main stage with national and international blues talent, as […]
Ohio Valley Pride Festival events bring up concerns at Wheeling City Council
At the Wheeling City Council meeting, Councilman, Ben Seidler, delivered his remarks to a presentation regarding the Ohio Valley Pride Festival that occurred two weekends ago. “The level of crudeness that happened over the weekend two weeks ago with music at an event that was supposed to be a family-friendly event, where all were welcome […]
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
WTOV 9
Bear carving causes excitement along Jefferson County road
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An uncommon art form is drawing some attention in Jefferson County. Mike Lewis had a tree removed from his yard for the safety of his house and nearby power lines. What was left was a 7-foot tree stump where Lewis found inspiration. After a week...
weelunk.com
Wheeling Italian Heritage Festival 2022: See Photos from the Celebration
The 2022 Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival took over Wheeling Heritage Port this weekend for its annual three-day celebration. This beloved summer festival celebrates all things Italy with live music, food, dancing and a bocce tournament. The festival is organized by a volunteer board of directors who have worked...
Karen M. McElhaney
Karen Michelle McElhaney, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Zanesville on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Karen was born October 25, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio to Neil and Lavella McElhaney. After graduating from Bowling Green State University, she was an elementary school teacher for nearly 40 years at St. Nicholas School and more recently Bishop Fenwick. She was loved and respected by her many students and peers over the years.
