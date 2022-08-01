ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barn razed in Friday fire

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
A barn in Allen Township is considered a total loss after a fire broke out Friday afternoon.

Allen Township and Hillsdale Township fire departments responded to the fire in the 6000 block of Weston Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday and the first firefighter at the scene found the fire to be fully evolved.

The barn sustained an almost complete structural collapse moments before additional firefighters arrived.

Allen Township Fire Department was sent back to the location Sunday for a rekindle.

No injuries were reported in the incident . Fire officials have yet to release a possible cause of the blaze.

