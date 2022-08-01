ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Talk' Executive Producer Heather Gray Has Passed Away at Just 50 Years Old

Ricky
21h ago

Been seeing this "died suddenly" alot lately and now they are using "unforgiving disease" as a replacement for vax deaths. These people really think everyone is blind or what?

Steve Stark
5h ago

They don't want to talk about cause of death as an on going health issue. if she had gotten the vaccine and boosters, could this had anything to do with increasing and shorting her life? If she had not gotten vaccinated, would her life have gone on?This my speculation of her death. My thoughts which goes along with young people, young adults passing away before their time.

Constance Houston
2d ago

My Condolences Too Your Family And Everyone Who Knew You. I’m So Sorry For Your Loss. R.I.P. God’s Angel!!🙏🏽😇🕊🕊🥀. R.I.P.

