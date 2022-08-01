Heritage Festival draws crowds in Burr Oak

Crowds flocked to downtown Burr Oak this past weekend for the town’s annual "Heritage Festival."

Festivities began Thursday, but Saturday offered the highest number of activities.

A parade at 11 a.m. brought in many event-goers and they seemed to stick around for the day.

Following the parade was Burr Oak Fire & Rescue’s annual hot dog sale. Firefighter and medical first responder Tim Hahn said the department was selling hot dogs, chips, drinks and ice cream at this year’s fundraiser. It runs from after the parade until the department runs out of supplies. This year, the departmetn was prepared, with 1,000 hot dogs.

“Every year is a sellout,” Hahn said. “Everything is $1.”

It wasn’t long before mud volleyball, a pickle extravaganza and many more activities began. Port-a-potty pulls for children and adults also brought in a crowd. A balloon glow ushered in fireworks later that night near the school.