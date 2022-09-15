Best cheap phones under $300 in 2022

The best cheap phones under $300 don't number many, but as costs steadily rise, saving money is more important now than ever before. While the pickings are slim for top phones at this price level, we've gathered a handful we think are worthwhile.

As you can see below, you can only get Android for $300 or less. You could probably pick up a used iPhone under $300 elsewhere, but the cheapest new iPhone that Apple sells is the $429 iPhone SE (2022) . If you want a brand new phone when looking for the best cheap phone under $300, Android it is.

And as you might expect, phones this cheap have to cut corners. Some have serious drawbacks, such a poor performance or lackluster cameras.

However, all of the phones on our best cheap phones under $300 list last quite a while on a charge. Cheap phones have vastly improved in recently years, with two of the options here having 5G support. If you're on a tight budget, these are the best options for you.

Best cheap phones under $300 right now

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best cheap phone under $300

Price: $299 | CPU: Snapdragon 695 | Storage / Expandable: 128GB / Yes | Rear cameras: 64MP (f/1.8) main, 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome, 2MP (f/2.4) macro | Front camera: 16MP (f/2.4) | Battery: 4,500 mAh | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 11:20 | Weight: 6.1 ounces

Beautiful design Good performance for the price Solid battery life Nice display Very underwhelming cameras

The OnePlus Nord N20 is a beautiful phone with a great price-to-performance ratio. It sports a great 6.4-inch AMOLED display with rich colors and deep blacks. The Snapdragon 695 is a reasonably fast little chip, making the Nord N20 the most powerful phone on this list.

While the cameras are underwhelming at best, the Nord N20 features great battery life. It lasted for 11 hours, 20 minutes on our battery test. At $299 unlocked ($282 through T-Mobile/Metro by T-Mobile), you could do a lot worse. It works on sub-6GHz 5G networks.

Read our full OnePlus Nord N20 5G review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A good cheap 5G option for Verizon customers

Price: $299 | Display: 6.7-inch LCD (2400 x 1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 480 5G | Storage / Expandable: 128GB / Yes | RAM: 4GB | Rear cameras: 50MP main, 5MP ultra wide, 2MP macro | Front camera: 16MP | Battery: 4,500 mAh | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 12:14 (Auto), 11:55 (60Hz) | Weight: 7 ounces

Battery lasts a long time Works with Verizon’s fast C-Band 5G Includes a headphone jack Underwhelming processor Useless macro camera

The TCL 30 V 5G is typical of the trade-offs you make when shopping for a cheap phone under $300. But if you want a phone that can last a long time on a charge, TCL’s $299 handset delivers. The phone averaged 11 hours and 46 minutes on our battery test, and when we turned on its smart refresh mode, which scales down the refresh rate to extend battery life, results improved to more than 12 hours.

You’ll need to get your phone service from Verizon to use the TCL 30 V 5G, but if you do, you can take advantage of that carrier’s faster C-Band 5G network, as the phone is compatible with that expanding 5G technology. We wish the TCL 30 V 5G had a little more processing muscle and that its cameras yielded better pictures, but these are sacrifices you have to make sometimes for a less expensive phone.

Read our full TCL 30 V 5G review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A battery life champ with some drawbacks

Price: $199 | Display: 6.5-inch LCD (1600 x 720) | CPU: Helio G37 | RAM: 4GB | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 128GB / Yes | Rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.8) main, 2MP (f/2.4) depth, 2MP (f/2.4) macro | Front camera: 8MP (f/2.0) | Battery: 5,000 mAh | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 13:15 (Auto), 13:20 (60Hz) | Weight: 7.2 ounces

Battery lasts all day and then some 6.5-inch screen is a pleasure to look at Helpful gesture support Noticeable lags when launching apps Dim display

While we're not fans of Motorola's new direction in 2022, you can't deny that its G Series phones are pretty affordable. The best of the bunch is the Moto G Power (2022), even if this year's edition doesn't live up to the heights of previous models.

For less than $300, the Moto G Power does the basics. It makes calls, browses the web and takes pictures, albeit mediocre ones. It also lasts quite a while on a charge — 13 hours and 15 minutes in the Tom's Guide battery life test. Just be ready to make compromises with this one, particularly when it comes to performance.

Read our full Moto G Power (2022) review .

How to choose the best cheap phone under $300

Picking the best cheap phone under $300 can be tricky, because it's really all about figuring out which trade-offs you're willing to live with. But it's important to start with the basics.

Take the camera. Budget phones will typically feature one or two lenses, but that's starting to change. The megapixel count doesn't matter that much; pay more attention to the capabilities of the camera, such as a night mode for low-light pictures. See if the phone can shoot ultra-wide shots, which is becoming more common on cheap phones. But don't expect optical zoom; digital zoom is the norm under $400.

As for storage, 64GB is preferred for budget phones and seems to have become the norm, though some phones come with 128GB of base storage. If possible, see if the cheap phone you're considering offers a microSD card slot for expansion. Battery life is a huge concern regardless of price, so check the battery capacity on the phone. In general, anything above 4,500 mAh is preferred. Our best phone battery life list can also tip you off as to which phones did the best on our battery test.

5G used to be reserved for expensive flagships, but these days, high-speed connectivity is fairly standard, even on phones that cost less than $500. Some cheap 5G phones only feature compatibility with sub-6GHz 5G networks instead of faster mmWave-based 5G. C-band coverage is also iffy on phones this cheap.

Once you've found the best cheap phone, you can also look at our tips on how to save money on your cell phone bill .

How we test the best cheap phones under $300

For this best cheap phone overview, we limit our search to phones that cost less than $300. (Our other best cheap phones roundup expands the search to sub-$500 phones, where you'll have more to choose from if your budget allows.) Even with the limitations of cheap phones, any device that makes this list needs to stand out on the different tests that we run on every handset. We perform some of these tests in our labs and some in the real world.

When it comes to performance, we rely on such synthetic benchmarks as Geekbench 5 and 3DMark to measure graphics performance. These tests allow us to compare performance across iPhones and Android devices. We also run a real-world video transcoding test on each phone using the Adobe Premiere Rush app and time the result. (We unfortunately have to skip this test on some phones due to app compatibility issues, but we attempt this benchmark with each device we get in to review.)

Performance benchmarks Geekbench 5 (single-core / multicore) 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited (FPS) Nord N20 696 / 1995 7 TCL 30 V 5G 521 / 1776 6 Moto G Power (2022) 177 / 1011 Could not complete test

To measure the quality of a phone's display, we perform lab tests to determine the brightness of the panel (in nits), as well as how colorful each screen is (DCI-P3 color gamut). In these cases, higher numbers are better. We also measure color accuracy of each panel with a Delta-E rating, where lower numbers are better and score of 0 is perfect.

Display benchmarks sRGB (%) DCI-P3 (%) Delta-E Nord N20 179 (Vivid) / 103 (Gentle) 127 (Vivid) / 73 (Gentle) 0.34 (Vivid) / 0.3 (Gentle) TCL 30 V 5G 122 (Vivid) / 112 (Natural) 86 (Vivid) / 79 (Natural) 0.23 (Vivid) / 0.24 (Natural) Moto G Power (2022) 95 67 0.23

One of the most important tests we run is the Tom's Guide battery test. We run a web surfing test over 5G (or 4G if the phone doesn't have 5G support) at 150 nits of screen brightness until the battery gives out. In general, a phone that lasts 10 hours or more is good, and anything above 11.5 hours makes our list of the best phone battery life .

Battery life benchmark Battery life (Hrs:Mins) Nord N20 11:20 TCL 30 V 5G 12:14 (Adaptive) / 11:55 (60Hz) Moto G Power (2022) 13:15 (Adaptive) / 13:20 (60Hz)

Last but not least, we take the best phones out in the field to take photos outdoors, indoors and at night in low light to see how they perform versus their closest competitors. We take shots of landscapes, food, portraits and more, and also allow you to be the judge with side-by-side comparisons in our reviews.