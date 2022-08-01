Williams: Trial was 'abuse of prosecutorial discretion'

The godmother of a 5-year-old girl will spend the rest of her life in prison after a jury in Orange County last week found her guilty of capital murder. The trial of Brenika Lott, 34, of Orange was the third, and final, pending trial of child killers in Orange County. The murders of children are rare here, but in a 16-month span from February 2019 to June 2020, the county had three young children, two of them toddlers, killed by their caretakers.

