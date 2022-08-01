ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two candidates have emerged for next June's House Democratic primary in Petersburg

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 2 days ago
PETERSBURG — We now appear to be headed for a contested primary in the race for the Democratic nomination for the redrawn House of Delegates seat that encompasses part of the area.

Kimberly Pope Adams, a Virginia state government auditor, announced her candidacy for the seat Monday morning. Shejoins Victor McKenzie Jr. in a bid to oppose freshman Republican Del. Kim Taylor in November 2023. The primary is set for June 2023.

The redrawn 82nd House District includes all of the city of Petersburg and Surry County; and portions of Dinwiddie and Prince George counties. It replaces the original 63rd House District that was focused on Petersburg and Dinwiddie, and portions of Prince George and Chesterfield County.

Adams, a Hopewell native now living in Dinwiddie County, said in her announcement that she was running because as a working single mother, "I know how it feels to have to choose between putting food on the table or gas in the tank," she said in her announcement.

She also highlighted the rise in crime and violence, and the need for adequate funding of K-12 schools.

McKenzie, a Petersburg resident and executive director of the Substance Abuse & Addiction Recovery Alliance, announced his bid for the seat last May. He also cites the need for stronger schools and improved infrastructure.

"We need real solutions," McKenzie said in his announcement, "not Band-Aids or political slogans."

On the GOP side, Taylor is expected to seek re-election. No other Republicans have emerged as challengers.

Taylor defeated veteran Democratic incumbent Lashrecse Aird in the 2021 general election, becoming the first Republican in modern-day history to represent Democratic stronghold Petersburg. Her showing in the conservative rural areas of the district was able to offset the heavy blue vote in Petersburg.

Aird is opposing incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Morrissey of Richmond for the newly drawn 13th Senate District in next June's primary. The 13th runs from eastern Henrico to Surry County and then up into Sussex County, Prince George, Petersburg, Hopewell and eastern Dinwiddie. Richmond, previously in the 16th Senate District with Petersburg, was placed into another district. Morrissey, who lives in Richmond, is moving his residence into the new 13th District.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

