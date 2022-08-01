www.boothbayregister.com
Make it right
At press time, we did not know. But besides any clues in the image Wiscasset Police Department released following last week’s incident that allegedly included throwing a caretaker’s wheelchair down three floors, we knew something about the actors: They have a lot of making up to do. Loose...
Southport accident victim named
This is an update to our press release concerning the fatal crash on Southport July 27. The Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the deceased as James T. Pener, age 18, of Brookline, Massachusetts. Mr. Pener was operating a 2021 Tesla 4-door at the time of the crash and was the sole occupant.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 to Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 28 for Operating under the Influence, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
Things to think about when crossing the Davey Bridge
On Sept. 28 it will be 36 years since the new U.S. Route 1 bridge linking Wiscasset to Edgecomb was dedicated to Detective Sergeant Donald E. Davey of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. I remember the morning of the dedication because I covered it for the newspaper. It was Sunday, a beautiful day brilliant sunshine, blue sky. Governor Joseph Brennan and many others were present to honor Detective Davey’s memory. Two bronze plaques attached to granite memorial stones were unveiled at the bridge entrances and hence forth it became, “The Donald E. Davey Bridge.” It was a fitting tribute to this fine young police officer; he was just 37 when he lost his life in the line of duty being killed in a traffic accident.
Aug. 3 update: Midcoast adds 33 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
State leaders and candidates to attend Dems’ lobster bake
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced their last call for reservations and their list of confirmed candidates and elected officials planning to attend its Family Fun Day Lobster Bake, Sunday, Aug. 7, noon to 3 p.m. The event will be hosted for the sixth year at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro.
Officer-in-charge of USCG Boothbay Harbor retires
Adam Smart, 43, retired last month from USCG Boothbay Harbor after serving as officer-in-charge for four years. Smart previously worked as an executive Petty Officer before taking his first command position in Michigan. However, Smart jumped at the chance to return to the Boothbay region. Smart, along with his wife,...
Oak Point Farm Gallery room now open and featuring the art of Brad Betts
The recently renovated farmhouse at Oak Point Farm, which serves as Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT’s) visitor center and headquarters, has a new attraction for public enjoyment. Renovations to the farmhouse included the creation a large gallery room with wonderful natural light and views overlooking the freshwater pond, as well as the shore of Hodgdon Cove beyond. This multi-use space enables the land trust to host events on the connecting deck as well as lectures and select educational programs. During the summer months, it will feature seasonal exhibitions by local artists. BRLT is thrilled to inaugurate the new gallery room this summer with an exhibition of paintings by the supremely talented, Brad Betts.
USCG Auxiliary Suddenly in Command course
Midcoast Maine has one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world, but that beauty can hide hazards that can quickly ruin your day on the water. A rocky and unforgiving coastline, strong tides, and rapidly changing weather can conspire to make even the most experienced mariner opt to stay ashore.
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
New show celebrates art and summer in Maine
The walls at the Damariscotta River Grill transform to summer colors and images, exploring a number of themes and capturing the light and beauty of Maine. Artists Douglas Houle, Susan Tilton Pecora, and Kimberly Skillin Traina capture the essence of summer and life in Maine in three distinct styles and viewpoints, through pastel, oil, egg tempera and watercolor.
Southport Yacht Club
Last Saturday's Porch Party did not disappoint. Janet Duchaine’s theme of putting the South in Southport gave members an opportunity to sample pecan pie and other delicious savory and sweet items from the South. A beautiful sunset viewed from the SYC lawn is always a perfect ending to a beautiful Maine day, delicious food and drink and spending time with lovely people.
Thanks for being courteous to bicyclists
I’m writing to thank the motorists of the Boothbay Region, from near and away, for their courtesy and patience in looking out for bicyclists like me on the narrow and clogged roads of the peninsula. I’m relatively new to Southport and on July 4th, I resumed cycling for the...
Vintage Car Show organizer still seeking entries
Spaces are still available for 2022 OBD Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show on Saturday morning, Aug. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bristol Consolidated School. Registered vehicles are also invited to appear in the Olde Bristol Days Parade that day, staging between 9 and 10 a.m. at the Harbor Room restaurant and commencing at 10. Those joining the traditional parade fun will motor directly to the vintage show after it ends.
Bobby Timmons claims 350 SMAC victory at Wiscasset Speedway
This past weekend, the 350 SMAC Tour made its return to Maine’s fastest track for the highly anticipated Bentley Warren Classic. The 350 SMAC Tour brings the thrill of Super Modifieds to tracks across New England and Wiscasset Speedway was the home of excitement on Saturday night with an action-packed program that included both the touring series and all weekly Group 1 divisions. The race, entitled the “Bentley Warren Classic,” was the sixth event of the season and paid homage to the almighty Maine and Super Modified racing legend, Bentley Warren.
Harbor Theater appeal letters arriving soon
“As a kid your world is kinda small ... I grew up with a need for adventure, a desire for escape … and I had an unquenchable imagination … the library offered me so much early on. And when I was old enough, I could go to the movies and that’s when the world opened up to me.” - Kim Martin/Eventide Specialties, Harbor Theater board member.
Southport General Store celebrates 140 years in style
1882—the year F.D.R. was born, the first Labor Day Parade took place in New York City, and Edward Everett Pinkham opened a new store in West Southport. Originally known as “E.E. Pinkham and Son,” the Store has remained in business and on the same site, ever since. Now the Southport General Store, its 140th Anniversary was celebrated in fine style July 30.
Commercial Property with Prime Visibility!
Location! Location! Location! If you are looking for an ideal business location with excellent exposure, this property will check all the boxes. Highly visible on Route 27, the gateway to all the Boothbay Harbor peninsula has to offer. Location benefits from year-round traffic coming to and from the busy peninsula and popular surrounding communities. Lovely lawn with low stone border walls and beautiful landscaping sets off seasonal water views of Adams Pond/Watershed as well as the pond behind the property.
The Dinner Table PAC presents to Lincoln County Republicans
Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, and Alex Titcomb, co-founders of The Dinner Table PAC, gave a presentation at the Lincoln County Republican meeting in Wiscasset on Wednesday, July 27. Alex Titcomb is the State Committee Man for Sagadahoc County. Rep. Libby is serving her first term as a member of the Maine House of Representatives.
